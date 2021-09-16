Gold and Silver price today: Check rates of precious metals in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

The price of gold has reportedly observed no change since yesterday, hence, the yellow metal (24 carat) is being sold at Rs 47,330 per ten grams

Across the country, the gold price today, 16 September remained low reflecting a flat trend in the international metal market. The price of gold has reportedly observed no change since yesterday, hence, the yellow metal (24 carat) is being sold at Rs 47,330 per ten grams which is up by Rs 330 from the previous trade.

Meanwhile, silver is costing Rs 63,400 per kg, up by Rs 200 from yesterday's trading price. However, the average gold price observed this week was Rs 47,125.7 while the global gold price today stands at $1816.7 which has increased by 0.18 percent.

The price of gold differs from state to state, even from city to city due to the taxes charged on the precious metal. Here is a list from top cities and their rates:

- Gold price today in the National Capital is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat

- While, gold rate in Mumbai stands at Rs 46,330 per 10 gram of 22-carat

- Then in Kolkata, the gold price is being priced at Rs 46,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat

- As per Chennai rates, gold is being sold at Rs 44,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat

Additionally, in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were last seen trading lower by Rs 109 at Rs 46,787, compared to their previous close of Rs 46,896. However, the global gold rate continues to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. Among the other precious metals, silver saw a fall in its price. It plunged to 0.06 percent to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Furthermore, platinum has seen a rise; it rose 0.05 percent to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. As per details provided by mcxindia, experts attribute the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.