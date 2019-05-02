Goal of June OPEC meeting to extend output cuts - Oman oil minister

DOHA (Reuters) - The goal of OPEC's meeting in June will be to extend the output cut agreement reached last year, Oman's energy minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on Wednesday.

al-Rumhy said he did not expect either an oversupply or shortage of oil after the U.S. ends waivers on Iranian sanctions, as other big producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to balance the market.

al-Rumhy said the market was currently balanced and $70 per barrel was an appropriate price for producers and consumers. He added that despite U.S. policy towards Iran and the crises in Venezuela and Libya, prices were likely to remain around this level.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht, writing by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.