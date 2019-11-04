Associate Partner

GoAir's 14th anniversary offer: Tickets starting from Rs 1,214; booking ends on 6 November

Business FP Staff Nov 04, 2019 17:29:33 IST

  • The travel period under the scheme is from 13 November to 31 December this year

  • The offer is available on the airline website goair.in or its mobile app

  • If flyers want to cancel their flight tickets, standard cancellation charges will be applied

Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at cheaper rates on selected domestic and international routes as part of its 14th anniversary celebrations. Accordingly, the lowest fare on domestic sector starts from Rs 1,214 while the cheapest fare on the international route begins from Rs 6,714.

Accordingly, the booking period is from Monday (4 November)) to Wednesday (6 November). The travel period under the scheme is from 13 November to 31 December this year, according to information available on the airline's website.

Representational image. Reuters

However, GoAir has laid down a few terms and conditions.

The offer is available on the airline website goair.in or its mobile app. If flyers want to cancel their flight tickets, standard cancellation charges will be applied, it says.

GoAir has categorically mentioned that bookings need to be made between 4 November to 6 November 2019.

GoAir has reserved the right to cancel or modify or substitute or alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, the airline said on its website.

The Wadia Group company currently operates over 325 daily flights and approximately 1,800 weekly flights across 33 destinations – 25 domestic and 8 international. Its international destinations include Phuket, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 17:29:33 IST

