GoAir suspends international services; offers leave without pay programme for employees amid coronavirus scare

Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid sharp decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Go Air statement: Suspending international operations, starting 17th March 2020 until 15th April 2020. Started short term temporary rotational leave without pay program. Indian airlines have petitioned Government for immediate support. pic.twitter.com/eTgW5dQvYt — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 17, 2020

In a statement to PTI, the airline said the sharp decline in air travel that it was experiencing was "unprecedented".

Against this backdrop, the carrier said it is temporarily suspending all international operations, starting 17 March until 15 April.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross-section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the statement said.

