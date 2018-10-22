GoAir offers low-fare tickets starting Rs 999 for travel during 22 November to 22 December

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday launched a new sales scheme which offers tickets as low as Rs 999 (all-inclusive) for travel during 22 November 2018 to 22 December, 2018.

The airline is offering low fares under its "Fly smart. Save big" scheme. Bookings for the scheme starts 22 October 2018 and will end on 23 October 2018.

Fly Smart. Save Smart.

Get Go-ing with our low fares starting ₹999*.

Travel Period:Nov 22nd – Dec 22nd.

Book now: https://t.co/I904hXTcmd. pic.twitter.com/XtKnHaJm6R — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) October 22, 2018

Earlier this month, GoAir became the sixth domestic carrier to hit international skies with the launch of its inaugural flight to Phuket from New Delhi. The inaugural flight (G8 031) with 182 passengers on board was given a ceremonial flag off for Phuket in Thailand at 0100 hours Thursday from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Besides the national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express, private carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet also fly international.

GoAir's first international service was operated by Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, the airline said, adding that it will soon mark the commencement of a direct service on New Delhi-Phuket route twice a week and on Mumbai-Phuket sector thrice a week.

GoAir became eligible to fly overseas two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, which was also the first Airbus A320 Neo for the airline.

GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights across 23 domestic destinations with a fleet of 38 Airbus A320 planes, including 19 A320 Neos.

GoAir, which launched its domestic operations in November 2005, was granted rights in August 2016 to operate to nine countries, including China, Vietnam, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others.

With inputs from PTI