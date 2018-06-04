You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

GoAir offers fares starting Rs 1,299 for domestic travel; three-day 'monsoon sale' kicks-off at midnight

Business PTI Jun 04, 2018 16:37:15 IST

Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir on Monday announced special discounted fares as low as Rs 1,299 inclusive of all taxes for a one-way journey across its network under a limited period scheme.

The bookings for the three-day 'Monsoon sale' will begin from midnight today, for travel between 24 June and 30 September, a release said.

Since the July quarter is considered a lean period for the travel business, domestic airlines attract customers by offering low fares.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release.

The booking is valid for travel on all non-stop and via flights on GoAir's network, it said, adding tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation).

Besides, fares vary from sector to sector depending on the route, flight and timings, it added.

The Wadia group-promoted airline currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 destinations.

It flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 16:37 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls





It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores