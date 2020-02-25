GoAir offers domestic fares starting at Rs 957 for Ahmedabad-Indore, international Rs 5,295 for Bengaluru-Colombo; 3-day discounts close tomorrow

No-frills carrier GoAir is offering fares starting at Rs 957 on the domestic routes and at Rs 5,295 on the international routes under its GoAir Go Fly Sale scheme.

Accordingly, the offer opened on Monday and the booking period is open till Wednesday (26 February). The travel period is between 11 March and 15 April 2020. The fares are all-inclusive, according to GoAir website.

The fares are available online or through GoAir's website (GoAir.in). The offer is also valid if tickets are booked through GoAir's mobile app, says the airline. Mobile app flight bookings will give the customer an instant 10 percent discount when the flyer uses the code GOAPP10, it said.

On the domestic routes, GoAir offers fares as low as Rs 957 on Ahmedabad-Indore route, Kochi-Bengaluru (Rs 1,059) Bengaluru to Kochi (Rs 1,149) Indore-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,214) Chennai-Hyderabad (Rs 1,297) Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,358) Bengaluru-Goa (Rs 1,360) Bagdogra-Guwahati (Rs 1,398) Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,427) Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs 1,489) Guwahati-Bagdogra (Rs 1,498) and Delhi to Indore (Rs 1,499).

On the Patna-Ranchi route, the lowest fare starts at Rs 1,507, Hyderabad-Chennai (Rs 1,525) Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,528) Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,529) Indore-Delhi (Rs 1,543) Chandigarh-Delhi (Rs 1,575) Pune-Bengaluru (Rs 1,590) Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,598) and Bengaluru-Pune (Rs 1,599).

On Mumbai-Goa route, GoAir offers fares as low as Rs 2,157, Ahmedabad-Goa (Rs 2,200), Jaipur-Hyderabad (Rs 2,298), Delhi-Jammu (Rs 2,364), Delhi-Bagdogra (Rs 2,399), Hyderabad-Kolkata (Rs 2,415), Mumbai-Kochi (2,529), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,548), Kochi-Ahmedabad (Rs 3,135), Chennai-Pune (Rs 3,354), Kolkata-Mumbai (Rs 3,400), Mumbai-Kolkata (Rs 3,511) and Delhi-Kochi (Rs 3,589).

On the international routes, the lowest fares are starting on Bengaluru-Colombo route at Rs 5,295, Abu Dhabi-Kannur (Rs 5,626), Delhi-Bangkok (Rs 6,232), Mumbai-Bangkok (Rs 6,258), Kannur-Muscat (Rs 6,453), Muscat-Kannur (Rs 6,501), Mumbai-Male (Rs 7,822), Delhi-Phuket (Rs 8,496),

GoAir said that the offer is applicable on select channels only and valid across selective fare types and fare products.

Group discounts are not applicable on this offer and it is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

The offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code, says the airline.

The offer is subject to availability and provides normal GoAir baggage allowance, said the budget carrier. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy, it added.

The ticket booked under the offer is non-refundable, GoAir said.

