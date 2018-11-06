GoAir completes 13 years: Makes anniversary offer of 13 lakh seats across sectors with ticket prices starting from Rs 1,313

GoAir airline is offering an year-long sale to its customers for its anniversary celebrations. On Monday, the budget carrier announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with ticket prices starting as low as Rs 1,313 (all-inclusive).

According to the airline, the special sale scheme is offered to mark the company's 13th year of establishment.

Get lucky on our 13th birthday! #FlySmart with our lowest fares starting ₹1,313*.

Booking Period: Nov 05-Nov 18, 2018.

Book now: https://t.co/tQC8D5dt57 pic.twitter.com/yuhpwUCQMW — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 5, 2018

“We are proud to celebrate over a decade of service excellence and to commemorate these successful years in the domestic skies, we are offering 13 lakh seats across our network with special low fare offer. This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of millions of guests who have chosen to fly with us,” Cornelis Vrieswijk, CEO, GoAir said.

"These tickets are on sale for purchase from 5 November and available until 18 November. This offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said, tickets during the sale period will be available on first come first basis, the airline said. Under the offer, blackout dates will be applicable, and the tickets will be non-transferable/non-refundable.

The airline said that no date change or re-routing will be permitted in the offer and the sale cannot be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional deal.

It also said that group discount will not be applicable on this offer. The offer is also not applicable on previously purchased tickets.

The tickets under the scheme are available for the travel period from 5 November 2018 to 4 November 2019.