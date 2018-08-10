GMR Infra awards Rs 3,028 cr contract for Hyderbad airport expansion to L&T

Hyderabad: GMR Infrastructure Limited has said its subsidiary GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited issued Letter of Intent to award to Larsen & Toubro Limited and Megawide Construction Corporation to carry out some airport expansion works worth Rs 3,028 crore and Rs 980 crore respectively.

According to a filing with the bourses, GMR said the work related to expansion of terminal building and airside infrastructure contracts and the works were awarded through international competitive bidding on L1 basis.

"This is to inform that GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a subsidiary of the company, operating Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is expanding terminal building, airside infrastructure and allied infrastructure to achieve 34 million annual passenger (MAP) throughput from the existing design capacity of 12 MAP," GMR said on Thursday.

The expansion works are expected to be completed in 42 months from the date of award, GMR further said.