You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Global venture capital funding in digital health sector at record high of $4.9 billion in January-June: Report

Business Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 15:35:04 IST

New Delhi: Venture capital funding in digital health sector reached a record high of $4.9 billion in January-June, 2018 as global tech giants expanded their presence in the space, says a report.

According to communications and research firm Mercom Capital Group llc, the global VC funding of $4.9 billion came through 383 deals.

The figure stood at $4 billion through 359 deals in January-June, 2017.

"Digital health continues to grow at a record pace and is well on its way to smashing 2017's record of $7.2 billion in VC funding," Mercom Capital Group CEO and Co-Founder Raj Prabhu said.

Representative image. Reuters

Representative image. Reuters

As per the report, the total VC funding in April-June held strong at $2.4 billion via 196 deals, including 20 Indian healthcare IT companies.

"The space is maturing and is beginning to get the regulatory attention it deserves. Simultaneously, the tech giants are boosting digital health in a big way," Prabhu said.

Meanwhile, the total corporate funding in digital health companies - including VC, debt, and public market financing – also touched a record high of $4.4 billion during April-June 2018 compared to $3 billion in the previous March quarter.

In terms of merger and acquisition, there were 116 global digital health M&A transactions in the first half of this year compared to 90 in the corresponding period last year.

"M&A activity was also up, and overall, it was a very robust first half of 2018 for digital health companies," Prabhu said.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 15:35 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores