Global oil prices firm amid U.S. sanctions on crude exporters Iran, Venezuela

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices stabilised on Wednesday as markets remained relatively tight amid U.S. sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.56 per barrel at 0057 GMT on Wednesday, 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, above their last settlement.

Brent crude oil futures were at $69.94 per barrel, 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, above their last close.

With U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela in place, analysts said global oil markets remained tight.

"The tight and price-supportive fundamental outlook has not gone away," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark's Saxo Bank.

The United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in November last year, demanding all countries stop importing oil from the country.

Iran has said it will defy the sanctions and continue to export oil.

Most analysts expect its crude export to fall to little more than 500,000 barrels per day, down from around 1 million bpd in April, as governments largely bow to American pressure.

Washington has also slapped sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports, further disrupting crude supply.

Wednesday's firmer prices partly reversed bigger price falls earlier in the week, which were triggered by announcements from Washington that the United States would this Friday further hike import tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Intensifying trade tensions are raising question on ... oil demand prospects," ANZ bank said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.