Global markets: U.S. stock futures fall, Asia follows after Canada arrests Huawei CFO

By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures tumbled on Thursday and Asian markets followed after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, fanning fears of further tensions between China and the United States.
S&P500 e-mini futures
The Canadian Justice Department said Meng Wanzhou, deputy chair of Huawei, was arrested early this month and that she was sought for extradition by the United States.
The arrest heightened the sense of a major collision between the world's two largest economic powers not just over tariffs but also over technological hegemony.
It also came as an inversion in the U.S. yield curve has stoked global investor worries of a possible U.S. recession.
Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slid 0.8 percent, with benchmark indexes in South Korea <.KS11> and Australia <.AXJO> down 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.
Currencies were steadier, with major currencies little changed so far.
The euro traded flat at $1.1347
U.S. Treasuries futures
The benchmark Treasury 10-year yield
Because an inverted curve has often tended to precede a recession, investors were spooked by that.
U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday to mark the death of former President George H.W. Bush.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 06:05 AM