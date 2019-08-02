Global markets: Trump's tariffs jolt global stocks, lift safe-haven assets

By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO (Reuters) - Global stocks took another beating on Friday while investors piled on to safe-haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.51% to its lowest level since mid-June while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> tumbled 1.91%.
U.S. stock futures
Trump's move breaks a truce in the trade war struck in June and could further disrupt global supply chains.
"After U.S.-China summit meeting, people had expected there would be a lull for quite some time," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
"And the market was also relieved by signs of recovery in the semi-conductor sector. But now investors and companies will have to revise their such scenarios."
China's state media quickly denounced the move, with the editor in chief of the Global Times saying on Friday that a trade deal between the United States and China was now "further away."
The proposed levies triggered a stampede for safe-haven assets, including U.S. bonds, the yen and gold while the yuan and the Australian dollar hit multi-month lows.
Gold
The yen edged up to 107.25 on the dollar
The euro also recovered to $1.1090
In contrast, the risk sensitive Australian dollar dropped to a seven-month low of $0.6795
The 10-year U.S. bond yield fell almost 12 basis points on Thursday to 1.902 percent
Trump's decision has thrown the Federal Reserve another curve ball that may force it to again cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from trade-policy risks after its first rate cut in more than a decade on Wednesday.
Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the rate cut was a "mid-cycle adjustment" and not a start to a full-blown rate-cutting cycle, markets aren't fully convinced.
The October Fed funds rate futures
"In the grand scheme of things, it will become clearer and clearer that the Federal Reserve has started an easing cycle and will have no choice but to cut rates further," said Akira Takei, fund manager at Asset Management One.
The new tariffs would hit a wide swathe of consumer goods from cell phones and laptop computers to toys and footwear, at a time when the manufacturing sector is already reeling from the accumulative impact of the trade war.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its index of national factory activity fell to 51.2 last month, the lowest reading since August 2016. That came on the heels of surveys in Europe and Asia showing factories under the pump, with manufacturing activity in many countries shrinking in the face of intensifying trade frictions.
Oil prices bounced back a tad after suffering sharp falls the previous day.
Brent crude
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
(Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 07:05:13 IST