Global LNG trade to double to 400 bcm by 2040 - BP CEO Dudley

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The global trade in liquefied natural gas (LNG) will double to 400 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2040, BP Plc chief executive Bob Dudley told a conference here on Wednesday.

China needs to make big investments in infrastructure to boost its gas use, he added.

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.