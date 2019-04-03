You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Global LNG trade to double to 400 bcm by 2040 - BP CEO Dudley

Business Reuters Apr 03, 2019 07:05:34 IST

Global LNG trade to double to 400 bcm by 2040 - BP CEO Dudley

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The global trade in liquefied natural gas (LNG) will double to 400 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2040, BP Plc chief executive Bob Dudley told a conference here on Wednesday.

China needs to make big investments in infrastructure to boost its gas use, he added.

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 07:05:34 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories




Cricket Scores