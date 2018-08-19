Global cues to dominate market sentiment this week, say experts

New Delhi: Trade talks between China and the US, movement of Turkish lira and rupee would take centre stage this week and dictate the trend in the equity markets, say experts.

"This week seems positive. On the macro front, investors are expecting a positive outcome of the trade talks between Chinese delegation and the US, to be held on 22nd and 23rd August," said Gaurav Jain, Director, Hem Securities.

"It will be important to watch developments of recent fresh talks between the US and China and crude oil movement. Any rebound in Turkish lira and cooling off in the relations of the US and Turkey will bring some relief for INR in short term," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Also, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday will be watched.

"Result season is over so now market will move as per global equities.

"Stock specific moves expected this week with range bound market," said Rahul Sharma, Senior Technical Research Analyst, Equity99.

Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a rise of 78.65 points, or 0.21 percent to end at 37,947.88.