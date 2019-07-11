Glenmark, Torrent Pharma enter into licensing pact to co-market diabetes medicine in India

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said they have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market diabetes drug Remogliflozin Etabonate in India.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, license fees and royalties for the non-exclusive sub-license rights from Torrent.

"Glenmark will manufacture and supply Remogliflozin while Torrent will market the drug under its own trademark 'Zucator' in India," Glenmark Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not disclose financial details of the licensing agreement.

Glenmark Pharma said in April 2019 it had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Remogliflozin Etabonate after successfully completing phase-3 clinical trials in which the drug demonstrated good efficacy and safety profile in a head-to-head comparison against Dapagliflozin.

Subsequently, Glenmark launched Remogliflozin, indicated in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in adults under the brand names 'Remo' and 'Remozen'.

"The burden of diabetes in India is growing at an alarming rate and through this collaboration, we aim to improve access to the latest, novel and globally-researched sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor by providing an effective, high quality and world-class treatment option to patients in India," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President, India Formulations, Middle East and Africa Sujesh Vasudevan said.

"This partnership will also lay the foundation for a long-term collaboration with Torrent for Remogliflozin in terms of its additional line extensions and further clinical development,' he added.

Dhruv Gulati, Executive Director (India & ROW), Torrent Pharma, said, "The drug will augment the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus treatment armamentarium in the country and this partnership will be an important step towards enhancing access to the growing needs of diabetic patients."

