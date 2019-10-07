Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares plunge 10% to hit 52-week low on USFDA warning letter

New Delhi: Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals tumbled nearly 10 percent and hit its 52-week low level on the bourses on Monday after the company received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh.

Shares of the drug firm fell to its 52-week low level of Rs 284.40, on the BSE, registering a decline of 9.90 percent over its previous closing price.

The scrip, however, gathered some lost ground and was trading at Rs 289.25, down 8.36 percent.

Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock fell to its 52-week low level of Rs 284.10, down 9.94 percent over its last close.

The shares of the company were later trading at Rs 286.75, down 9.10 percent.

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has received a warning letter from The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh.

USFDA had inspected the facility between 15 April and 20 April, Glenmark said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

"The company is committed to work along with the USFDA to implement all the necessary corrective actions required to address the concerns raised in the letter and is in the process of preparing a detailed response to the USFDA within 15 working days," Glenmark said.