You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Glenmark Pharma pushes first generic product in Europe with asthma drug in Denmark

Business PTI May 16, 2018 11:57:40 IST

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd has launched a generic version of Seretide Accuhaler, used to treat asthma, in Denmark.

The product was developed by Celon Pharma and Glenmark has marketing and distribution rights for the product across 15 European countries.

"This is Glenmark's first inhaled respiratory product launch in Europe. Glenmark is the first generic company to receive regulatory approval for substitution in Denmark for its generic of Seretide Accuhaler," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Representational image. Getty.

Representational image. Getty.

Glenmark had entered into a strategic development and licensing agreement with Celon Pharma S.A. to develop and market a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide Accuhaler product - Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder inhaler in 15 European countries.

Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder inhaler is a combination product for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), it added.

Glenmark said it has already received National Marketing Authorizations for the product in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland.

Quotng IQVIA data, Glenmark Pharma said Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder Inhaler (DPI) had sales of $ 864 million in Europe in the 12 month period ending September 2017.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.25 per cent lower at Rs 505 on BSE.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 11:57 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores