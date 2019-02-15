Germany in favour of including Saudi Arabia in EU financial blacklist

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a decision by the European Union to add Saudi Arabia to a blacklist of nations that pose a threat because of lax controls on terrorism financing and money laundering, a spokesman of the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it added Saudi Arabia, Panama, Nigeria to the blacklist.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

