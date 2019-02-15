You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Germany in favour of including Saudi Arabia in EU financial blacklist

Business Reuters Feb 15, 2019 01:05:18 IST

Germany in favour of including Saudi Arabia in EU financial blacklist

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a decision by the European Union to add Saudi Arabia to a blacklist of nations that pose a threat because of lax controls on terrorism financing and money laundering, a spokesman of the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it added Saudi Arabia, Panama, Nigeria to the blacklist.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 01:05:18 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores