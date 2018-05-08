You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

German industrial output rises more than expected

Business Reuters May 08, 2018 13:35:15 IST

German industrial output rises more than expected

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output rose more than expected in March, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that factories in Europe's largest economy ended the first quarter on a strong footing after two disappointing months.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output jumped by 1.0 percent, beating expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.8 percent rise.

Separate data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed exports rose 1.7 percent in March while imports fell 0.9 percent.

This widened the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 22 billion euros from a revised 19.4 billion euros in the previous month, the data showed. Analysts had expected a surplus of 19.8 billion euros.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 13:35 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores