German growth seen at about 2 percent in 2018 - economy minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The German economy is on course to grow roughly two percent this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"Growth has slowed in several European countries at the start of the year but we remain optimistic. German growth will reach more or less two percent in 2018. That will be an absolutely exceptional level," Altmaier told French daily Le Figaro.

The government had flagged expectations in April for growth of 2.3 percent this year, and Altmaier had confirmed that forecast as recently as last month.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough)

