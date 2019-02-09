German cabin crew union says Lufthansa talks have broken down

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German union representing cabin crew staff at Lufthansa on Friday said negotiations over a potential profit-sharing deal with the airline had broken down.

Lufthansa's management appeared to be more interested in demonstrating a hard line in negotiations than in reaching an agreement with cabin crew, German union UFO said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.