Gear Up For A New Bollywood Twist
Well, look no further! Get to know a new and naughtier side of your favourite stars and indulge in unfiltered Bollywood drama with this never-before-seen chat show format.
Ever wondered what Karisma Kapoor is like behind closed doors? Or what the actress would do on a dream date? Or what the secret behind her evergreen beauty is?
Gone are the days of sit-down interviews and red-carpet looks. Here’s a new and exciting talk show that will give you a chance to see your favourite Bollywood stars in all their candid glory and explore their space with them. These stars divulge some saucy secrets, beauty and wellness tips and truly bring the OOMPH!
The first season of Soak Up with Stars follows Bollywood’s sweetheart, Karisma Kapoor (better known as Lolo) as she indulges in some delicious secrets, provocative conversations and unending laughter between the vanity and the secret washroom door. Brace yourself for some quirky subside conversations, saucy revelations and celebrities at their naughtiest best on the first season of this unmissable talk show!
This is a Partnered Post.
