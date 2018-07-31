GE looking to sell its digital assets: WSJ

(Reuters) - General Electric Co is looking to sell key parts of its digital business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The industrial conglomerate has hired an investment bank to organise an auction for GE Digital, the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, the report did not reveal the exact assets for sale or the potential deal value.

Shares of the Boston-based company rose nearly 1 percent.

GE declined to comment.

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)

