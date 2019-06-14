GE evaluating strategic options for venture arm

(Reuters) - General Electric Co is evaluating strategic options for its venture arm, the company said on Thursday, as the industrial conglomerate looks to cut down billions of dollars in debt and turn around its ailing power unit.

"During this time of transformation for GE, we are evaluating strategic options for GE Ventures to continue delivering returns for our shareholders and partners," a GE spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.