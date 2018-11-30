GDP growth slows to 3-quarter low of 7.1% in Q2 on account of poor performance in mining and agriculture sector

The pace of India's GDP growth slowed during the second quarter of 2018-19 to 7.1 percent from 8.2 percent in Q1, official data showed on Friday.

That is still faster than China, but a come down from the more than two-year high of 8.2 percent set in the June quarter and some economists foresee the slowdown continuing through to the election at least. The Chinese economy had expanded at the rate of 6.5 per cent in the July-September period this year.

#GDP growth for Q2 2018-19 at 7.1% seems disappointing. Manufacturing growth at 7.4% & agriculture growth at 3.8% is steady. Construction at 6.8% & mining at -2.4% reflect monsoon months deceleration. Half year growth at 7.4% is still quite robust & healthy: SC Garg @SecretaryDEA pic.twitter.com/pxu3pSGTps — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 30, 2018

The previous high in quarterly GDP growth was recorded in the January-March quarter of 2015-16 at 8.6 percent. The GDP growth was 7.7 per per cent in January-March quarter while it was at 7 per cent in October-December.

The agriculture sector grew at 3.8 percent in Q2 as against 5.3 percent in Q1 and 2.6 percent in the year-ago quarter. Mining sector showed a contraction of 2.4 percent in Q2 as compared with growth of 0.1 percent in Q1 and 6.9 percent in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Manufacturing growth slowed to 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter from 13.5 percent in the April-June quarter of the current financial year. In the year ago quarter manufacturing grew at 7.1 percent. The construction sector too showed an improvement by recording a growth of 7.8 per cent as against 3.1 per cent earlier.

GVA at basic prices at constant prices in Q2 of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 31.40 lakh crore, as against Rs 29.38 lakh crore in Q2 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 6.9 percent. The GVA includes taxes but excludes subsidies.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices (2011-12) had grown at 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter of last fiscal, according to government data released on Friday.

The size of the GDP in the second quarter of 2018-19 has estimated at Rs 33.98 lakh crore, as against Rs 31.72 lakh crore in Q2 of 2017-18, a growth rate of 7.1 percent, as per the statement of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The current GDP numbers are lower than the various forecasts. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the growth at 7.4 percent.

A Reuters poll had said that the annual economic growth probably would moderate to 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter, weakening just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist led-government gets set for an election due by May.

Having swept to power in 2014 promising to galvanize the economy, Modi has been criticized as even in the good quarters the unevenness of the economy has meant that growth in jobs hasn’t kept pace.

The unemployment rate rose to a two-year high of 6.9 percent in October, and 29.5 million youth were looking for jobs, according to a report released earlier this month by Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE), a Mumbai based think tank.

Several factors conspired to hold the economy back during the middle of this year, namely; a weak rupee, and a squeeze in the country's shadow banking sector that hindered both investment and consumption.

At least one handicap has been removed as oil prices have come down sharply from their heights of earlier in the year.

But data for industrial production, vehicle sales, and tourism arrivals has made disappointing reading.

With inputs from Reuters