April core industrial output rises 4.7%

The output of India's eight major industries accelerated by 4.7 percent in April from a rise of 4.4 percent in March, official data showed on Thursday.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stands at 124.2 in April, 2018, which was 4.7 percent higher as compared to the index of April, 2017," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

"Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2017-18 was 4.3 percent."

According to the ministry, the 'Index of Eight Core Industries' (ECI), which represent major sectors like coal, steel, cement and electricity showed an uptrend on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The index had registered a rise of 2.6 percent during the corresponding month of 2017.

The ECI index carries 40.27 percent weightage of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which is the macro-gauge for India's factory output.

-IANS