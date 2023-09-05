If there’s one most important thing at casino sites, it’s arguably safety.

That’s why our experts reviewed safe online casinos in Canada based on their licensing status, game libraries, bonuses & support teams.

Jackpot City is the best option. They’ve been recognized as a legitimate online gambling site for upwards of two decades. Ever since they opened in 1999, Jackpot City has been breaking boundaries with immersive games and high-powered jackpots.

Still, we’ve reviewed ten of the best secure Canadian online casinos for your entertainment.

Let’s find the one for you!

Safe Online Casinos Canada

Jackpot City : Safest online casino Canada.

PlayOJO : Best wager-free spins bonuses.

Lucky8 : Best for safe online slots in Canada.

Spin Casino : Highest progressive jackpots.

Wild Sultan : Best for instant cashback.

SkyCrown : Best for crypto gamblers.

Slots.lv : Largest welcome package.

Jokersino : Best for low playthroughs.

Rabona : Best sportsbook + casino site.

Platincasino : Best online casino games.

1. Jackpot City – The Safest Canadian Online Casino

Pros

500+ online casino games

$1,600 welcome package

10 spins to win $1 million

Use 15+ payment methods

24/7 email and chat support

Cons

High wagering requirements

$50 withdrawal minimum

Jackpot City is the safest online casino in Canada.

While they originally launched in 1999, you’d never guess from their modern-day game library and mobile app for iOS and Android devices!

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Jackpot City works closely with 16+ software providers to host 500+ diverse casino games! An array of 379+ online slots and progressive jackpots is bound to keep high rollers on their toes, and there’s plenty of table games to have fun with 53+ live games from Evolution.

Play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker while a real person shuffles the cards and calls the shots. Alternatively, call the computer’s bluff with 12+ video poker variants and gamble for keeps with high-limit European roulette! It’s easy to see why they’re popular 25 years later.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

There’s no getting around it – Jackpot City offers Canadian players the best of both worlds in a lovely $1,600 welcome package. They’ll double your first four deposits up to $400 a piece, and you’ll score 10 daily chances to win $1 million for a week after creating a new casino account!

While progressive wins are exempt from this clause, Jackpot City reserves the right to limit your final bonus payout to 6x the value of your first deposit.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

You can use 15+ payment methods to bank your funds and receive payouts from Jackpot City. They accept Visa/MasterCard deposits, Interac, eChecks, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, Instant Payments, Flexepin, NeoSurf, ecoPayz, ecoVouchers, and instant bank transfers.

Canadian players must deposit $10+ to claim each portion of Jackpot City’s bonus, but high rollers can deposit up to $25,000 per transaction.

If you get lucky enough to win at real money, withdraw between $50 – $10,000 at once! Payouts often take 2-3 working days for delivery.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Jackpot City keeps their phenomenal reputation intact with comprehensive support options. You can get in touch with a real person 24 hours a day – expect quick replies & helpful guidance via live chat and email!

They also have an informative help center for players with extra concerns.

Unfortunately, we didn’t find a phone support hotline to call. If you don’t mind giving your thumbs a workout, Jackpot City promises fast chat & email replies from understanding representatives!

2. PlayOJO – Secure Canadian Online Casino with Wager-Free Spins

Pros

Claim 50 wager-free spins

2,100+ slots & table games

Accepts numerous e-wallets

Fee-free deposits & payouts

24/7 chat & email support

Cons

No traditional cash bonuses

No phone support available

PlayOJO doesn’t believe in catches, gimmicks, or wagering requirements. In fact, you can claim up to 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with no wagering requirements at all. What you win is yours to keep, and it’s the only bonus of its kind on the market.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

PlayOJO features a staggering collection of 2,100+ online casino games including safe online slots, table games, and specialties from 31+ cutting-edge software companies.

No matter how you like to gamble online, they’ve got something for everyone. First up, we found 1,880+ classic slots and progressive jackpots.

Blackjack players are sure to have a blast with 165+ virtual blackjack tables, and roulette enthusiasts can go for broke with 33+ American, European & French wheels.

Players looking for a realistic game experience can watch the action unfold with 50+ live dealer variants of blackjack and baccarat!

Finally, 7+ bingo rooms add the finishing touches to PlayOJO’s betting library.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

New players can get 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with absolutely no rollover.

Each bonus spin is worth $0.10 each, but this popular machine boasts a 96% RTP and 25,000x maximum win multiplier.

This promotion doesn’t have any wagering requirements or cash out restrictions, which means that you can request a withdrawal at any point in time.

Once you’re finished spinning for gold, PlayOJO will credit your account with 30 mystery spins for another popular slot machine!

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can use Interac, PaySafeCard, Jeton, Astropay, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, an ecoVoucher, or a Visa/MasterCard debit card to make deposits with PlayOJO.

They don’t have any listed deposit minimums, but you must fund your account with $10+ to claim their wager-free spins bonuses.

Similarly, PlayOJO doesn’t implement any cashout restrictions. You can withdraw as little as $1 to your bank account or e-wallet! However, all transactions in excess of $5 are fee-free.

E-wallet payouts can reach you in 24 hours or less, but debit card withdrawals take 3-4 days for delivery.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Like Jackpot City, PlayOJO features excellent customer support and makes it easy for players to get in touch with a real person 24 hours a day.

You can reach out via live chat, social media, or email! Although we couldn’t find a phone number, PlayOJO’s team guarantees quick replies.

If you have any remaining questions or concerns, be sure to check out their help center and YouTube channel for more information. They’ve explained deposit limits, game rules, bonus terms, account management, and more.

3. Lucky 8 – Safe Online Casino Canada for Slot Games

Pros

2,300+ classic slot machines

$1,000 bonus & 200 free spins

Weekly free spins promotions

Accepts 3+ forms of crypto

25% reload bonuses on Saturday

Cons

$50 withdrawal minimum

Customer support isn’t 24/7

Lucky 8 gets back to the basics with 2,300+ classic games. If you’re hankering for a nostalgic game experience, they’ve tailored their collection to make you feel like you’re inside the casino.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Lucky 8 blends the old with the new, and their game collection mixes immersive graphics with nostalgic animations. Players looking for an online casino that’s reminiscent of their favorite in-person betting venue are encouraged to give Lucky 8 a chance! They have 2,300+ games.

Beyond their safe slots collection, Lucky 8 hosts interactive live dealer games from Evolution and Pragmatic Play. Check out XXX Lightning Roulette and take advantage of a 500x multiplier!

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Enjoy a sensational start at Lucky 8 with generous bonuses spread across your first 3 deposits. They’ll double your first deposit up to $300 and give you 200 free spins to use on the popular Big Bass Bonanza slot machine!

You’ll receive 20 free spins for 10 days after claiming a bonus.

If you decide to come back for seconds, claim a 50% reload match up to $300. Finally, your 3rd time’s the charm with a final 25% reload bonus up to $400. In total, you can get a maximum of $1,000 in bonuses!

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Lucky 8 accepts a wide variety of e-wallets alongside 3 forms of cryptocurrency – this is one of the best crypto casinos in Canada!

You can use a Visa/MasterCard debit card, bank transfer, ecoPayz, Interac, Flexepin, Skrill, MuchBetter, Visa Electron, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple to make deposits and receive withdrawals at Lucky 8.

Canadian players must deposit $20+ to claim each portion of their triple-tiered welcome bonus. Unfortunately, their $50 withdrawal minimum isn’t so beginner-friendly. High rollers can request a maximum of $2,500 per week, and all payouts are delivered to your account in 2-3 days.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Unlike many safe Canadian online casinos, Lucky8 offers phone support for their players.

However, they’re not open 24/7 – you can give them a call from 10:30 to 18:30 MDT (Mountain Daylight Time). If you have issues outside this timeframe, they offer live chat and email contact options.

Unfortunately, their live chat support team needs to sleep. You can send a message from 04:00 to 18:00 EDT, and their email hotline operates on the same schedule. No matter how you prefer to reach out, expect quick & helpful responses from knowledgeable support agents!

4. Spin Casino – Safe Online Casino in Canada with Top Jackpot Games

Pros

Eight-figure progressive jackpots

550+ classic slots & table games

Welcome bonuses up to $1,000

Accepts 15+ payment methods

24/7 support via chat & email

Cons

No phone support available

No longer offer a sportsbook

Spin Casino is one of the best real money online casinos in Canada, and keeps high rollers satisfied with seven and eight-figure jackpot machines.

You can even play the infamous Wheel of Wishes for a chance to win $34 million, though don’t get your hopes up too high!

Game Variety: 4.6/5

If you’re ready to play for keeps, get the ball rolling with 10+ eight-figure progressives.

Spin for gold on Thunderstruck II, Amazing Link Zeus, Wheel of Wishes, the original Mega Moolah, and Ancient Fortunes: Poseidon Megaways for your chance to win a slice of $40 million in prizes.

Even skill gamers can get a piece of the action with Spin Casino’s high-limit VIP tables and jackpot poker variants. Finally, novice players can take a step back and live in the moment

with 550+ classic slots and 47 live casino games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Spin Casino is giving away up to $1,000 in bonus funds with your first three deposits. They’ll match your initial transaction by 100% up to $400, but they’re not done yet!

Come back for seconds and thirds – you’ll get another 100% bonus up to $300 for each qualifying deposit.

Although you can’t play progressive jackpot slots with your extra funds, feel free to explore the rest of their game library. Just keep in mind that you’ll have 14 days to satisfy their 70x playthrough.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Spin Casino and Jackpot City have an identical banking menu.

You can make deposits through MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, iDebit, eCheck, Interac, Visa/MasterCard, Visa Electron, Flexepin, ecoPayz, NeoSurf, an ecoVoucher, an instant online banking transfer, or an InstaDebit eCheck.

Thankfully, they don’t impose the same $50 payout limit as Jackpot City! Canadian players can request between $10 and $10,000 per transaction.

Expect to wait between 2-3 business days per withdrawal, depending on your method of deposit.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

As closely-knit “sister sites,” Spin Casino and Jackpot City utilize the same customer service team!

You can speak with a real person via live chat or email, but neither casino has a phone support line.

If you’d rather DIY your latest issue, check out their comprehensive Help Center/FAQ section.

5. Wild Sultan – Safe Online Casino in Canada with Top Bonuses

Pros

$500 bonus + 20 free spins

3,000+ slots, tables & specialties

Get cashback with every deposit

25% evening reload bonus

Cashouts in 24 hours or less

Cons

Customer support isn’t 24/7

$5,000 bonus cash out max

Wild Sultan is giving away an excellent welcome bonus, and they come prepared to battle with 3,000+ epic games. However, they’ve taken a different approach to rewarding loyal players!

Whenever you decide to reload your account, you can claim 5% cash-back.

If you stick around long enough to become a VIP member, Wild Sultan will even give you 10% back on your game losses plus other amazing perks!

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Wild Sultan boasts 3,000+ casino titles from dozens of modern software providers.

You’ll find boatloads of classic slots, live dealer games, progressive jackpots and specialties! For analytically-minded players, they’ve posted a top 15 chart with their largest multipliers.

Games like Sweet Bonanza and Honey Rush 100 are the meat and potatoes of most online gambling sites, but great new releases like Fear the Dark and Bloodthirst can’t be found elsewhere.

Table game players can also indulge their senses with Sultan’s Blackjack, Gold Vault Roulette, and more.

Finally, it’s super convenient to view their themed playlists for a tailored betting experience.

Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5

Wild Sultan will double your first deposit up to $500, and you’ll earn 20 free spins to get the party started! Best of all? The bonus rollover of just 35x is only half the size of other safe online casinos in Canada.

Don’t sleep on their reload bonuses either: Monday live casino bonuses, evening reloads, weekend reloads, and Thursday free spins are just the beginning.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

You can use Visa/MasterCard debit cards, PaySafeCard, Skrill, NeoSurf, Neteller, Flexepin, eZeeWallet, Interac, Papaya, CASHlib, or an instant banking transfer to make deposits here.

Players must deposit $20+ to claim each portion of their bonus and qualify for cash-back.

Unfortunately, you must win at least $50 in real money before requesting a withdrawal. New players are limited to requesting $5,000 per transaction, but VIP players can get $10,000.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Unfortunately, Wild Sultan doesn’t offer live chat or phone support for registered players.

You can get in touch with their team via email, but don’t expect a response 24/7. Their team is active from 10:00 – 22:00 CET.

They support players who speak English, French, Finnish & German.

How We Picked the Most Secure Online Casino Sites in Canada

Diverse Gaming Collection

We gave a higher ranking to secure online casinos that offer the largest selection of popular games. You can play video poker, online blackjack, baccarat, roulette, classic slots, progressive jackpots, & specialties with top-rated casinos.

Our team also prioritized sites with high payout percentages.

Generous Welcome Bonus

The best Canada online casinos give away free spins and free cash that can be used to play real money games.

Our experts prioritized gambling sites with low wagering requirements and reasonable expiry periods. Finally, we paid special attention to sites that promise cash-back!

Secure Payment Methods

Legit Canadian online casinos are compatible with a variety of secure payment methods. Our team gave a higher ranking to online gambling sites that accept credit card deposits, numerous forms of cryptocurrency, and multiple e-wallets!

We also prioritized sites with the fastest payout speeds.

Helpful Customer Support

Although you’d hope never to need customer support, they’re a valuable resource to have in the event of a major problem or issue.

When you play online casino games with reputable gambling sites, you can expect helpful and timely responses from real people via chat, phone and email.

Why is Jackpot City the Safest Online Canadian Casino?

We’ve reviewed dozens of reputable casinos in Canada, but Jackpot City stands out from their competitors.

Here, we’ve explained why this gambling site deserves your undivided attention.

Long-Standing Reputation: Jackpot City Casino launched in 1999 for UK gamblers, and they opened their doors to Canadian players not long afterwards! A quarter-century later, this casino has aged like fine wine – thousands of loyal players frequent their platform on a regular basis.

High-Powered Slots & Tables: Jackpot City drops a selection of high-powered slots and tables at your fingertips. They work closely with 10+ software providers to host 500+ classic slots, 15+ jackpots, 53+ live dealer games , and countless specialties that offer a well-rounded experience.

Four-Tiered Welcome Bonus: All the best online casinos in Canada have fantastic promotions, but Jackpot City’s quadruple-tiered welcome package is equally accessible and generous. Get a 100% match up to $400 with your first four deposits and claim a maximum of $1,600 in funds !

Why Should I Use Safe Casino Sites Canada?

If you’re used to playing games with land-based casinos, you might not understand why online gambling is so popular in Canada.

We’ve discussed a few compelling reasons to switch over!

Fair Casino Games: Legitimate online casinos in Canada have a valid operating license from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). This regulatory agency monitors online Canadian casinos, making sure they offer fair casino games with the same winning odds as land-based casinos.

Legitimate Bonuses: Instead of spending all your hard-earned money, the best online casinos make it worth your while to get started with legitimate deposit bonuses. You’ll claim free spins , cashback , and percentage-based matches with your first round of transactions!

Timely Payout Speeds: If you get lucky enough to win money from the best online gambling sites, you’ll benefit from timely payouts. Licensed online casinos promise speedy and secure withdrawals to your bank account, e-wallet, or crypto wallet of choice. Many payouts are free!

The Most Reputable Online Casinos in Canada – FAQ

What is the Safest Online Casino in Canada?

Jackpot City is the safest Canadian online casino in 2023. They’ve been a recognized name throughout the gambling industry since 1999, and they’re better than ever almost 25 years later! From their well-established games to their massive bonuses, it’s hard to go wrong here.

They’re doubly licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, so you can rest assured that you’re getting a fair shake whenever you place a bet. Jackpot City features 100% randomized slot machines, helpful customer support, and speedy withdrawals.

What Safe Online Canadian Casino Has the Best Payouts?

Spin Casino offers the best payouts for Canadian players in 2023. This legit online casino site is well-known for hosting the largest jackpots offered by the online gambling industry. Say your prayers and spin for gold on Wheel of Wishes – you could take home $34 million with one tap.

Our experts also found the original Mega Moolah, which broke the Guinness World Record for “biggest online slot win” back in 2021. A lucky player from Belgium took home a staggering £19 million payout! Their remaining progressive jackpot slots feature seven and eight figure prizes.

What Safe Online Casino Has the Highest Winning Percentage?

PlayOJO has the highest winning percentage (RTP) for Canadian players. For every $100 that you spend playing casino games, you can expect to earn back $97.50 in the long run. In other words, PlayOJO boasts an average 97.5% RTP across 2,100+ slots, table games & specialties.

Our Comparison of the Top 5 Safe Canadian Online Casinos

Jackpot City: Jackpot City comes equipped with 500+ real money casino games, 24/7 support, and a stellar reputation backed by 25 years of experience in the online gambling industry. If you want to place bets with the safest online casino in Canada, claim up to $1,600 in bonus funds!

PlayOJO: PlayOJO approaches their welcome package a bit differently than many of the best online casino sites. Before playing 2,100+ online slots and live casino games. New players can claim 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with no playthrough requirements.

Lucky8: Lucky8 offers Canadian players a blast from the past with thousands of classic slot games. They’ve partnered up with cutting-edge software companies to guarantee immersive animations and eye-popping graphics! Get a $1,000 welcome bonus and claim 200 free spins.

Spin Casino: Spin Casino tips the scales with seven and eight-figure progressive jackpots. If you’re a high roller looking to play for keeps, check out the record-breaking Mega Moolah or spin the Wheel of Wishes! Claim up to $1,000 in slots bonuses with your first three deposits.

Wild Sultan: Wild Sultan is among the few real money online casinos to promise instant cash back with every deposit! New sign-ups will get 5% back on their losses, and VIP players can score up to 10% in cashback. Claim up to $500 and 20 free spins with your first 3 deposits.

How to Sign up With Reputable Online Casinos in Canada

If you’ve never played with a reputable online casino before, the prospect of getting started with Jackpot City might feel overwhelming.

That’s why our team created a simple guide for newbies!

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Access Jackpot City Casino

Click the orange “Sign Up” button

Select your country and province

Fill out any required personal info

Certify that you’re 19+ years old

Register your account to proceed!

2. Verify Your Email Address

Open the email address associated with your new account

Click the link in the email to verify your username

You’ll be transported back to the Jackpot City website

3. Deposit Funds & Claim Your Welcome Bonus!

Click on the “Deposit” button

Toggle the switch to activate your bonus & choose a payment method

Fund your account with $10+

Claim your deposit bonus and start playing at this secure online casino!

Our Tips & Tricks for Playing Online Casino Games Safely

You can play casino games with any number of reputable gambling sites, but winning real money is another story.

We’ve listed some actionable tips to help you make the most of it.

Check RTP Percentages: Every casino game has its own RTP (payout) percentage. This figure dictates how much money you can expect to win back over the long term. To improve your winning chances, expert gamblers swear by playing games with a 96% RTP or higher.

Move Around the Casino: If certain online slots in Canada or table games aren’t delivering the results you’re after, don’t be afraid to broaden your horizons with new titles. Staying with any game for too long can drain your bankroll, and you never want to put all your eggs in one basket.

Claim Deposit Bonuses: All the safe casino sites featured on this list offer fantastic bonus packages. When leveraged correctly, a fair and reasonable casino bonus gives players more chances to win real money online! Take advantage of free spins, free money, and cash-back.

Ready to Gamble with Safe Online Casinos in Canada?

The best online casinos in Canada prioritize your safety and financial security above all else.

You can play thousands of real money casino games from the comfort of home, and our top picks offer unique deposit bonuses to aid you in your journey! If you’re on the fence, go with Jackpot City.

Having launched in 1999, they’re nearly as old as Google. Over the past 25 years, they’ve built a rock-solid reputation for hosting epic games, giving away huge bonuses, and guaranteeing timely payouts.

Still, we’d encourage you to get started with any of the safest online casinos in 2023. No matter where you decide to gamble, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:



