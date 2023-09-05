The number of Australians switching to betting sites not on BetStop is constantly on the rise – and you can’t blame them.

Non-BetStop bookies come packed with higher odds, more markets and live betting features, as well as bigger bonuses for new and existing players.

After weeks of in-depth research, we’ve concluded that MyStake is the pinnacle of sports betting not on BetStop thanks to its fantastic odds on Aussie sports, free bets for loyal players, and more betting markets than you’d know what to do with.

Still, each non-BetStop bookie listed in this guide offers something different, so let’s dive in and check them all out.

Best Betting Sites Not On BetStop AU

MyStake : Best overall

Rabona : 40+ sports to bet on

Goldenbet : $500 welcome bonus

FreshBet : Best for free bets

Jackbit : Top pick for crypto bettors

Playzilla : Best for live betting

Powbet : Best for horse racing betting

Slotimo : Ideal for beginners

Sportaza : Best markets for Aussie rules

GreatWin : Top choice for accumulators

1. MyStake – Best Non-BetStop Betting Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

More than 30 sports

Top betting options for soccer and horse racing

$500 welcome bonus

3+1 Free Bet promotion

Great eSports betting options

Cons:

Absence of a loyalty program

Website can be slow to load during high-traffic periods

If you’re on the hunt for substantial bonuses, a stellar live betting experience, and over 5,000 daily betting markets, MyStake should be your first choice.

Currently, it’s our top-rated sports betting platform not on BetStop that welcomes every new player from Australia with a 100% up to $500 bonus.

Betting Markets and Odds: 5/5

MyStake accommodates a wide array of betting enthusiasts. It offers an extensive selection of wagering options, including popular sports like soccer, greyhound racing, and tennis.

Furthermore, it’s an ideal platform for eSports fans, providing coverage of trendy games such as Dota 2 and CSGO.

For those interested in horse racing, MyStake doesn’t disappoint. It covers a broad spectrum of events, from globally recognized races to less-covered competitions worldwide.

If you ever want to switch things up, MyStake also offers a full range of games like online pokies and live casino games.

Promos and Free Bets: 4.9/5

MyStake offers a compelling 100% bonus of up to AU$500, specially designed for new bettors.

For loyal punters, there are more perks. With a small deposit of just AU$10, Aussie bettors can take advantage of a 30% cashback offer and a 35% reload bonus on sports betting, both carrying a 10x rollover requirement.

What’s more, after making three qualifying bets, you’re rewarded with a free bet. How enticing does that sound?

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.7/5

Starting your betting adventure with MyStake is as simple as making a minimum deposit of $10. They provide a plethora of payment methods, encompassing credit cards, e-wallets, and even digital currencies such as Bitcoin.

Claiming your winnings from MyStake is just as uncomplicated. They offer various withdrawal options, including Bitcoin, MiFinity, and WebMoney, among others.

One distinctive aspect of their service is the prompt processing of withdrawals, usually finalizing most transactions within 24 hours.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

You can easily place your bets without the need to download an app or any extra software. Just fire up your mobile browser, open MyStake, and you’re good to start using it.

When it comes to customer support, MyStake is a cut above the rest. They provide 24/7 assistance via live chat and email. Plus, users can consult the FAQ section for prompt answers to frequently asked questions before reaching out to the customer service team.

>> Claim a 100% up to $500 welcome bonus [MyStake]

2. Rabona – Best Betting Site Not on BetStop AU for Sports Variety

Pros:

More than 40 sports wagering categories

Impressive scope of eSports wagering options

$150 bonus for new users

Live and virtual sports betting

Easy to navigate

Cons:

Doesn’t offer horse racing betting in Australia

Must wager initial deposit for the welcome bonus

Rabona outshines numerous BetStop-free betting sites with its wide variety of wagering options. It caters to the needs of all sports enthusiasts with odds for over 40 sports categories.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.8/5

Rabona grabbed our attention with its diverse offerings. Their platform presents an expansive selection of more than 40 sports to bet on daily, with popular choices like cricket and tennis, as well as less conventional sports like kabaddi.

The moment an AFL game commences, a multitude of betting opportunities flood the market. You can place wagers on outcomes like quarter-by-quarter results and top scorers or take a chance on over/under bets, among other options.

The one notable downside is that Rabona doesn’t offer horse racing betting markets for Aussie bettors.

Promos and Free Bets: 4.7/5

Rabona entices bettors with an array of promos. Their offerings range from a Daily 50% Match VIP Free Bet and a Midweek 50% Match Free Bet capped at AU$75 to an MLB 100% Free Bet with a limit of AU$150.

Additionally, Rabona offers a lucrative welcome bonus. Punters who make a deposit of AU$30 or more are eligible for a 100% match bonus up to AU$150. To redeem this bonus, the initial deposit needs to be staked once at odds of 1.50 or greater.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.8/5

Transactions involving cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or XRP are usually processed instantly at Rabona. On the other hand, if you prefer e-wallets such as Jeton or Sticpay, be prepared for a withdrawal processing time that could span up to 48 hours.

In contrast, opting for conventional methods like bank transfers or credit card withdrawals through Visa or MasterCard might require you to wait up to 3-5 days, which is basically the standard among credit card betting sites.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5

Rabona offers 24/7 support via live chat and email. Our tests indicate that their support staff, especially those on live chat, provide responses that are both swift and polite.

When it comes to compatibility with mobile devices, Rabona stands out by delivering a seamless experience that perfectly adapts to the screen size and resolution of any mobile device.

You can also download an app if you wish to do so.

>> Get up to a $150 first-deposit bonus [Rabona]

3. Goldenbet – Best Bonus of All AU Betting Sites Not on BetStop

Pros:

$500 sign-up bonus

Superior soccer betting options

Multiple cryptocurrencies accepted

Amazing eSports betting markets

10+ promotions for loyal bettors

Cons:

Relatively new to the industry

Lacks telephone support

For those eager to get started with a substantial welcome bonus, Goldenbet is the ideal betting site not on BetStop in Australia. It offers an amazing $500 welcome bonus for new users.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.8/5

Goldenbet provides a broad spectrum of sports betting markets. Soccer is given the most comprehensive coverage, with prominent leagues such as the Premier League from England, Spain’s La Liga, and more.

The betting options range from predicting match outcomes to whether both teams will score and even guessing the correct score.

Significant attention is also given to basketball and tennis, offering a wealth of betting options. For those with an interest in eSports, Goldenbet features games like PUBG, League of Legends, and more.

Promos and Free Bets: 4.9/5

New players at Goldenbet are eligible for the Sports Welcome Bonus – a 100% match up to $500. The minimum deposit to qualify is $20. You’ll also have to meet the 10x wagering requirements within 30 days.

Goldenbet also introduces the 3+1 Free Bet Promotion. After making three eligible bets, players are awarded a free bet equivalent to the average worth of their previous three bets.

For a bet to qualify, it should be at least $10, incorporate three selections, and carry odds of -250 or above.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.7/5

Goldenbet supports a wide range of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Methods such as Visa, MasterCard, debit cards, bank transfers, Swift, Skrill, Neteller, Interac, MiFinity, and various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are available for deposits.

For withdrawals, Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, and cryptocurrency transactions are processed instantly, but card withdrawals may take 2-3 business days. The withdrawal limits start at $20, with a weekly maximum of $7,500 and a monthly cap of $15,000.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.6/5

Goldenbet may not have a dedicated app for iOS or Android, but they have ensured their website is fully compatible with mobile and tablet devices – offering a seamless experience.

Their customer service is easily reachable via live chat. To use this service, you’ll need to provide your username and email and choose the department related to your query. Alternatively, you can get in touch with them through email.

>> Claim up to a $500 welcome bonus [Goldenbet]

4. Freshbet – Best Non-BetStop Gambling Site in Australia for Free Bets

Pros:

Offers a 3+1 Free Bet deal

$500 bonus on initial deposit

Superior betting options for the NFL

Provides up to $500 Loyalty Bonus for frequent bettors

Top-notch live sports betting user interface

Cons:

Lacks a dedicated sports betting app

Mediocre website design

Freshbet has earned its spot among online betting sites not listed on BetStop, thanks to an array of captivating promotional deals, such as the 3+1 Free Bet offer.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.7/5

Freshbet’s NFL markets are amazing, and tennis betting opportunities are also impressive. They provide comprehensive coverage of ATP, WTA, and ITF events, with numerous betting markets, including match winners, total games, over/under, and set handicaps.

For fans of eSports, Freshbet has got you covered with betting opportunities on popular games such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and more. Additionally, they feature other sports like snooker and boxing.

Promos and Free Bets: 4.8/5

Freshbet newcomers are greeted with a 100% match bonus of up to $500. This bonus carries a 20x rollover requirement and requires a $20 minimum deposit.

For its loyal bettors, Freshbet offers a Loyalty Bonus, which delivers a 10% match on deposits up to $500, subject to a 45x rollover requirement.

Moreover, the 3+1 Free Bet Promotion gives players a free bet ticket following three successive deposits.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.6/5

Freshbet provides a broad spectrum of payment methods, encompassing Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Interac, AstroPay, PayOp, and an array of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Transactions made through e-wallets and cryptocurrencies are typically processed instantly, while other payment methods might take a 1-2 day processing time. Before any withdrawal can be made, the platform requires a 1x rollover on all deposits.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.5/5

Despite not having a dedicated application, the FreshBet Sportsbook ensures a seamless mobile experience through its website that’s finely tuned for mobile users.

You can use various channels to access customer support. The live chat feature is positioned at the lower-right corner of the screen, and you’ll need to enter your username and password to activate the chat. For more detailed assistance, email support is also provided.

>> Claim your $500 welcome sports betting bonus [Freshbet]

5. Jackbit – Best Non-BetStop Betting Site in Australia for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

Comprehensive support for crypto

Free bet bonus

Covers numerous niche sports

Also accommodates e-wallets

Quick website loading speeds

Cons:

Lacks a welcome bonus

Lower weekly payout limits

If your aim is to wager using cryptocurrency, then Jackbit is likely the best betting site not on BetStop in Australia for you.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.6/5

Jackbit presents a broad selection of sports betting options, featuring not only mainstream sports such as soccer and basketball but also niche sports like Gaelic football and hurling.

Football, in particular, garners significant attention, offering over 1,000 betting markets that span across prestigious leagues and tournaments such as Euro 2024, the UEFA Champions League, and the Europa Conference League.

Additionally, the platform is tailored to satisfy eSports enthusiasts, showcasing leading games such as CSGO, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

Promos and Free Bets: 4/5

Jackbit sets itself apart by providing unique promotions, as opposed to the standard welcome bonuses like deposit matches.

One such promotion is the 3+1 FreeBet offer, which grants a free bet to players who make three consecutive bets of at least $10.

The value of the free bet is determined by tallying the three bets and dividing the total by three. Additionally, the Drops & Wins Promo boasts a monthly prize pool of $500,000, along with free round bonuses that are awarded to select players who play online pokies.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.5/5

Jackbit provides a variety of banking choices, including debit cards and e-wallets, as well as crypto options like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and more.

Jackbit also allows players to purchase crypto directly via its exchange, accepting Visa or MasterCard payments. The minimum deposit and withdrawal is $20, with maximum weekly and monthly limits of $7,500 and $15,000, respectively.

Withdrawals that surpass these limits are divided into installments. While transactions can take up to 3 business days, it’s worth mentioning that crypto transactions tend to be processed more swiftly.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

Despite the absence of a mobile betting app, Jackbit ensures solid customer support. Users can initiate a live chat by navigating to the “Live Support” option in the left sidebar. To activate it, you will need to provide your name and email and choose a subject.

For complex issues, the customer support team can be reached through email. Additionally, Jackbit features a comprehensive FAQ section to handle routine queries and provide guidance to users.

>> Take advantage of the 3+1 free bet offer [Jackbit]

How We Ranked Online Gambling Sites Not on BetStop AU

Betting Markets and Odds:

The variety and breadth of betting markets offered are crucial. We also took into consideration the odds provided by these bookmakers not on BetStop.

Competitive odds can significantly boost potential winnings, making the betting experience more rewarding for the users. We also gave a higher ranking to sites offering online casino games.

Promos and Free Bets:

We evaluated each platform based on the quality, quantity, and terms of their promotional offers and free bets. These deals provide an opportunity for bettors to place wagers without risking their own money, which can be especially appealing to newcomers.

Payment Options and Payout Times:

We considered Australian online gambling sites that support a variety of payment options, including traditional methods like credit cards and modern alternatives like e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

Faster payout times were also a significant factor in our ranking process as they ensure that winners get their money promptly.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:

We ranked platforms higher if they provided a seamless mobile experience, either through a dedicated app or a mobile-optimized website.

Last but not least, we assessed the quality of customer support offered by each online betting site. Efficient and responsive customer service can solve issues quickly and enhance the overall betting experience.

Why Is MyStake the Best Australian Betting Site Not on BetStop?

MyStake has risen as our top pick among the best Australian betting sites not on BetStop, offering an impressive betting experience with competitive odds and a diverse range of markets for sports and racing events.

Extensive Selection of Australian Sports : MyStake sets itself apart with its great selection of Australian sports betting games. Whether you’re an AFL, NRL, or cricket enthusiast, MyStake caters to your sporting interests. It provides a wide array of betting options for each sport, making it easy for bettors to find the perfect bet.

Welcome Bonus : Newcomers at MyStake are greeted with an enticing 100% bonus of up to AU$500. There’s also a 3+1 Free Bet deal for loyal punters.

Robust Security Measures : At MyStake, user safety is a priority. The platform utilizes advanced security measures to protect users’ personal and financial information. This commitment to security gives bettors the peace of mind that their data is well-guarded.

Favourable Odds : MyStake excels in presenting favourable odds compared to other online bookmakers. These enticing odds often result in higher payouts on successful bets.

Why Should I Use Online Bookies Not on BetStop Australia?

Utilizing non-BetStop betting sites can offer a unique set of advantages that cater to both seasoned bettors and novices alike. Here’s why you should consider using them:

Expansive Betting Markets : Non-BetStop casinos and betting sites often have international operations, allowing them to offer an extensive range of sports and betting markets. From popular sports like football and basketball to niche events like snooker or eSports, these bookies provide a diverse betting landscape.

Attractive Bonus Structure : Sportsbooks and casinos not on BetStop tend to offer impressive bonuses and promotions that extend beyond the typical welcome bonus. These can include reload bonuses, cashback offers, enhanced odds, and loyalty programs, providing you with added value and opportunities to maximize your winnings.

Flexible Betting Limits : BetStop bookies can sometimes impose stringent betting limits. In contrast, betting sites not on BetStop usually have more relaxed limits, allowing you to employ a wider range of betting strategies and take calculated risks.

Privacy Considerations : Trusted betting sites not on BetStop typically have less rigorous verification processes compared to their counterparts. If privacy is a concern for you, these platforms allow you to engage in betting activities without having to disclose a lot of personal information – especially if you use crypto.

Guide to Sports Betting Not on BetStop in Australia – FAQ

What are the best sports betting sites not on BetStop in Australia?

The five best online betting sites that are not on BetStop and accept Australian players are:

Are Australian betting sites not on BetStop safe?

Betting sites not registered with BetStop can indeed be safe – so long as they are licensed and regulated by a famous gambling commission.

Online casinos and top betting sites like MyStake are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities, providing fair games and secure transactions.

So even though they are not part of the BetStop scheme, you still have all the necessary tools for responsible gambling, including deposit limits, loss limits, cool-off periods, etc.

Is live betting available at non-BetStop gambling sites in Australia?

Yes, live betting is available at all non-BetStop gambling sites on our list, including MyStake and Rabona.

These platforms often provide a wide array of betting options, including live or in-play betting. This feature allows punters to place bets on ongoing sports events, adding an exciting, real-time dimension to the betting experience.

Comparing the 5 Best Bookmakers Not on BetStop AU

MyStake: A premier choice for Australian players seeking non-BetStop online gambling platforms. MyStake boasts an unmatched array of sports events among the top Australian betting sites, alongside a plethora of promotions and a generous $500 welcome offer.

Rabona: A top-tier online gambling platform offering the most extensive range of sports betting options. Particularly recommended for cricket and Aussie Rules enthusiasts, Rabona rewards new customers by matching their initial deposit up to $150.

Goldenbet: Offering the most enticing sign-up offer among non-BetStop bookmakers – new bettors can claim a 100% match bonus on their first deposit of up to $500. Additionally, Goldenbet features a vast collection of casino games.

FreshBet: Standing out with the best free bet promotion among non-BetStop betting sites. At FreshBet, every fourth qualifying wager you place is complimentary, and as a newbie, you can enjoy up to $500 in welcome bonus funds.

Jackbit: The top-notch non-BetStop online gambling platform for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Jackbit offers an elite selection of virtual sports markets and a superior live betting section, and you can also play casino games.

How to Join Non-BetStop Betting Sites in Australia

Signing up at Australian betting sites not on BetStop is an easy and quick process that can be completed within 5 minutes. Follow our guide below to create an account and start betting.

1. Create an Account

Visit MyStake or another bookie from our list

Click the Sign-Up or Register button

Fill out the required fields in the sign-up form

Agree to the terms of service

2. Email Verification

Open your email inbox

Look for a validation email from the betting site

Click on the link inside to verify your account

3. Deposit

Proceed to the payment section

Select your preferred payment method

Transfer funds into your account and grab the welcome bonus offer

4. Place Your Bets

Access the Sports Betting section

Browse through the diverse markets on offer

Formulate your betting slip and place a bet!

Tips for Using Non-BetStop Bookmakers in Australia

When you join new sports betting sites, it’s vital to have some kind of plan and strategy to stick to. Here’s our top advice.

Dive into Alternative Markets: Non-BetStop bookmakers often provide a wider range of markets, including niche sports and events. If you have a deep understanding of a lesser-known sport or league, this could be an opportunity to leverage your knowledge. Become an expert in these alternative markets, and you might find value that other punters overlook.

Risk Management: Without the safety net of BetStop, it’s even more crucial to practice sound risk management. This includes setting strict budget limits, not chasing losses, and knowing when to cash out.

Advanced Bonus Management: Bonuses can be tricky, but if navigated correctly, they can add value to your betting experience. Look beyond the headline figures and understand the wagering requirements, time restrictions, and qualifying bets. Sometimes, declining a bonus could be a better move.

Verify Licensing: It is vital to validate that the website’s permit comes from a recognized regulatory authority. This not only guarantees fair gaming but also offers a resolution path in the event of disagreements.

Ready to Join the Best Online Sports Betting Sites Not on BetStop in Australia?

That concludes our rundown of the best non-BetStop betting sites for Aussie punters!

Our top pick is definitely MyStake, boasting remarkable coverage of sports events, a stellar live betting interface with early cash-out, and a $500 welcome bonus.

Your best course of action, however, is to create multiple accounts and explore until you find which non-BetStop bookie suits your needs the most. They’re all legit betting sites, so you can’t make a wrong choice.

Thanks for reading, and remember to stick to responsible gambling!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

