Best Phone Psychics 2023 - Get Enlightening Advice and Guidance on the Go

It usually takes forever to get things right, but stuff can go wrong in a second.

If you’re cornered and need advice, perhaps a psychic phone reading can come to the rescue.

Many people nowadays swear by the on-the-spot advice and guidance that phone psychic readings provide.

We have a list of the top sites like Purple Garden, where you can find the best phone psychics for whatever may happen, whenever it happens.

Best Phone Psychics 2023

First Look

Purple Garden – Best psychic phone readings overall ($10 matching credit) Kasamba – Best phone psychic readings for love readings (50% OFF) AskNow – Best psychic phone reading for tarot readings (5 FREE mins) Keen – Most extensive network of phone psychics (10 mins for $1.99) Psychic Source – Best spiritual psychic phone reading sessions ($1/min) Psychic Oz – Most experienced site for phone psychic readings (3 FREE mins) Mysticsense – Best psychic phone reading for LGBTQ issues ( 5 FREE mins) California Psychics – Most massive collection of phone psychic readings ($1/min)

We all depend on our phones to keep in touch with the people and situations that matter the most to us. Why not add your most trusted phone psychic to that list?

If you believe in the efficacy of psychics, we have a list of sites like Purple Garden offering the best psychic phone readings.

1. Purple Garden – Best Psychic Phone Readings Overall

Pros

More than 1,000 phone psychics

Free transcripts for phone psychic readings

Customer voted most accurate phone psychic readings

$10 matching credit

A wide variety of readings

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

If you need a psychic phone reading on the go, Purple Garden has over 1,000 advisors.

You should also know their customers have voted them the most accurate psychic phone reading online.

Features

Featuring a mobile app for iOS and Android that’s free to download, Purple Garden can give you instant sessions with many of the best psychic phone reading experts online.

The search feature lets you filter for the number of reviews, price points, availability, and preferred formats of each advisor to find your best reader,

Add transparent profiles and customer reviews, low prices from $ 1 per minute, and a $10 matching credit, and it’s obvious that Purple Garden is the place to be.

Gifted Psychics

Advisor Adele is an LGBTQ-friendly tarot reader specializing in all love matters. She has over 2,200 positive reviews.

Caroline’s Clarity is a tarot reader who specializes in the whole truth and nothing but. She has over 1,600 readings and 500 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

If you need accurate phone psychic readings on the go, Purple Garden’s mobile app can help you connect 24/7 with any of their customer-voted most accurate psychics.

If you’re a new customer, a $10 matching credit can help make their regular prices go even further at $0.99 per minute.

2. Kasamba – Best Phone Psychic Readings for Love Questions

Pros

3 free minutes plus 50% off

Best Match Guarantee

Satisfaction Guarantee up to $50

Over 20 years online

Best phone psychic readings on love

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

Site Overview

For 20 years, the love psychics at Kasamba have been addressing everything from new love to breakups in their psychic phone readings.

They’ve also matched people with the best psychics with their great intro deals.

Features

Besides giving the best psychic phone readings on love, Kasamba also has a mobile app so you can get valuable relationship advice on the go.

With over 500K free downloads, this app gives you access to all of Kasamba’s excellent online features, including push notifications to hear the latest from your favorite psychics.

If you’re a first-timer, Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee offers 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics and, another 3 free minutes and 50% off your initial reading.

Add a Satisfaction Guarantee for up to $50, and Kasamba has all your bases covered.

Gifted Psychics

David James Psychic Wisdom is a divination expert specializing in breakups, divorce, and what comes after. He has over 39,000 positive reviews.

Naborara is a love and relationships specialist who works without tools. He has over 3,300 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

If your relationship has become a battleground instead of a safe haven, a love healer at Kasamba can help you let go and evolve to the next level.

They can also help you save with their Best Match Guarantee, 3 free minutes, and 50% off.

3. AskNow – Best Psychic Phone Reading for Tarot Sessions

Pros

5 free master minutes

Best $1 per minute deals

1 free email question with a live psychic

Best phone psychic readings on Tarot

Over 17 years online

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes

Site Overview

AskNow’s tarot experts are known all over the internet for giving the best phone psychic readings, no matter your question.

If you’re facing unique circumstances and need some insightful advice, perhaps an AskNow tarot reader can help spin your wheel of fortune.

Features

With top-rated, elite, and master advisors, AskNow has phone psychic readings to fit any budget, mainly since their mobile app is now available for free download in iOS and Android.

For all new customers, AskNow has a pair of $1 per minute deals designed to give you all the time you need for your phone psychic readings.

Once you sign up for any of these deals, you’re also eligible for 5 free minutes with a Master Psychic and 1 free email question with a live psychic.

Gifted Psychics

Lani Moonrain is a clairvoyant who’s loving guidance provides you with answers. She specializes in love and has done over 11,000 readings.

Miss Kim is a clairvoyant who can help you make the right move. She specializes in answering your deeper questions and has done over 14,000 readings.

Final Verdict

With a reliable mobile app, $1 per minute deals, 5 free minutes, and 1 free email question with a live psychic, AskNow has everything you need for the best psychic phone reading.

You’ll also have access to the best Tarot phone psychic readings 24/7.

4. Keen – Most Extensive Network of Advisors for Phone Psychic Readings

Pros

1700+ phone psychics

3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

Dependable phone psychic readings app

“Readings 101” to help you prepare

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions

Site Overview

Keen has over 1,700 advisors doing phone psychic readings, which means you’re assured of getting whatever advice you need 24/7

Add to that some great deals and discounts for new customers, and hooking up with a Keen psychic becomes an excellent financial move as well.

Features

Keen’s phone app gives you all the features you’re used to online and the ability to message and get callbacks from your favorite psychics.

The “Readings 101” feature outlines everything you need to know to get the most from your phone psychic readings to get you started.

The detailed search filter will help you locate advisors based on availability, format, price, skills, specialties, and tools.

Once you pick a psychic, you’ll get 3 minutes free off your first psychic phone reading and 10 extra minutes for only $1.99.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Milou has been a Keen advisor since 2003; He’s a natural clairvoyant with over 15,000 readings under his belt and an average customer rating of 4.9/5.

Nadi Astrologer is a talented stargazer specializing in Vedic astrology to help you find a compatible relationship. He has done over 3,500 readings with a 4.5/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

With all those readers, Keen can provide you with phone psychic readings anytime or night, 24/7.

All you need to do is log onto their top-rated phone app to get one of their readers’ quick replies and some sweet savings.

5. Psychic Source – Best Spiritual Psychic Phone Reading

Pros

The oldest site for phone psychic readings

$1 per minute reading deals

Quick “Find a Psychic” Filter

Best spiritual phone psychic readings

Phone, chat, and video readings available

Cons

Discounts are limited to new customers

Site Overview

For over 30 years, Psychic Source has given the best psychic phone readings to those searching for the miraculous.

Add to that a highly rated mobile app, quick search engine, and intro deals, and getting a phone psychic reading on Psychic Source turns into its own miracle.

Features

If you’re looking for the meaning of life, Psychic Source has some sensitive spiritualists offering phone psychic readings that are out of this world.

The quick “Find a Psychic” filter can help you narrow down the field for your psychic phone reading, after which you’ll be eligible for 3 free minutes and 3 fantastic $ 1-per-minute packages.

That’s a lot of discounted reading time to connect with your higher self and get to know the person you can be.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Leah is an intuitive mystic who wants to support you on your life journey. She works with tarot and crystals and has done over 5,300 readings.

Psychic Bonnie is an insightful and non-judgmental clairvoyant specializing in love and family. She has done over 51,000 readings.

Final Verdict

If you’re impressed by tradition, Psychic Source can provide the gravitas you want.

Plus, with their thrifty $1 per minute deals, you may just end up getting a psychic phone reading that’ll be a classic in its own right.

6. Psychic Oz – Most Experienced Site for Phone Psychic Readings

Pros

$1 per minute deals

A wide variety of readings

The first minute is always free

Readings by phone, chat, and email

Satisfaction Guarantee for up to 20 minutes

Cons

Only 1 question per email

Site Overview

Psychic Oz is one of the oldest and most experienced sites providing phone psychic readings.

That means they know the drill; customers want advice quickly and affordably.

If you’re looking for some guidance at the speed of spirit, then perhaps you should try dialing up some at Psychic Oz.

Features

Although they’re a small site, Psychic Oz still has enough mediums, clairvoyants, and psychics using tools to meet their customer’s demands for quick and affordable phone psychic readings.

Browsing for those readings is swift and effortless on Psychic Oz, with dedicated sections featuring staff picks, customer favorites, and rising stars.

Besides giving new customers 3 minutes free with their first reading, Psychic Oz has 2 $1 per minute deals and a $4.99 email reading offer.

Plus, like a fine restaurant, they also give you a complimentary mint in the form of the first minute of every reading free all the time.

Gifted Psychics

Carol is a clairvoyant with second sight who gives phone psychic readings on love and relationships. She has over 520 positive reviews.

Donovan is a 4th generation psychic who does phone psychic readings for love and past life issues. He has over 280 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

Psychic Oz has experience, highly-screened psychics, typically low prices, and great intro deals. They also give you 1 minute free with every reading.

7. Mysticsense – Best Phone Psychic Readings on LGBTQ Issues

Pros

Lowest everyday prices

5 minutes free

Satisfaction Guarantee

Readings via chat, phone, and video

Best phone psychic reading for LGBTQ+

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings

Site Overview

First breaking on the scene in 2020, Mysticsense is the hot new online site for phone psychic readings.

With low everyday prices and over 700 advisors, they’re one of the only sites specializing in the psychic issues facing LGBTQ individuals.

Features

If you’re on a budget, you’ll be happy to know that the standard prices on Mysticsense start as low as $0.99 per minute.

There are also deals for new customers as well. Once you register an account and pay a $10 deposit, the first 5 minutes of your first psychic phone reading will be free.

There’s also a Satisfaction Guarantee for up to 10 minutes of time with another reader.

While many Mysticsense psychics work without tools, others use tools like Tarot and more to provide you with the best psychic phone reading.

Mysticsense also offers free daily and weekly horoscopes via email, so you can get a little heads up on how the coming days will go.

Gifted Psychics

Spiritual Magus Tenerife is a clairvoyant specializing in life path questions and advice. He has over 517 reviews from his many satisfied customers.

Yogiraj Astrologer is a star gazer focusing on relationship guidance and advice. He has over 260 reviews and is known for being thorough.

Final Verdict

If you want the best phone psychic readings you can get on a budget, the standard prices at Mysticsense start as low as $0.99 per minute.

Additionally, If you’re part of the LGBTQ community, the understanding you’ll receive at Mysticsense is priceless.

8. California Psychics – Most Massive Collection of Phone Psychic Readings

Pros

Intro packages for $1 per minute

Highly screened psychics

Largest collection of psychic readings online

Ongoing promos with the Karma’s reward program

Informative Blog including a Psychic dictionary

Cons

No video option

Site Overview

California Psychics has offered quality phone psychic readings since 1995 with highly screened, professional readers.

It’s well into a new century, and they’re still an institution in the psychic reading industry, answering all the questions humans will always wonder about and battle with.

Features

With a mobile app that lets you chat, call psychic services, browse psychics, see your horoscope, and even see a free Tarot card, California Psychics is all about providing what you need whenever you need it.

Once the detailed search filter has found you a reader, there are 3 different 20-minute deals for $1, $2, and $4 per minute to get you started.

After you’re hooked, California Psychic’s Karma Rewards program will give you discount points based on your paid readings, a free detailed birth chart, and a $20 credit just for signing up.

Gifted Psychics

Frida is a tarot reader doing phone psychic readings and specializing in love and lost people. She has over 11,700 readings on California psychics.

Nedra is an oracle card reader doing phone psychic readings specializing in pets and animals. She has done over 4,600 readings.

Final Verdict

When you choose to get phone psychic readings from California Psychics, you’re opening a world of possibilities.

This includes highly tested psychics, great deals, a versatile mobile app, and a Karmic Rewards program offering savings on your readings.

How We Chose the Best Phone Psychic Readings

When it came to selecting our top picks for the best phone psychic readings, there was a definite method to our madness.

Here are some of our primary considerations in picking the best phone psychic readings.

Customer Reviews

All service businesses are ultimately about the customer, and phone psychic readings are no different.

We looked very closely at how each site managed their reviews. Did they include the good with the bad? How qualified were the good reviews?

We leaned toward sites that were transparent with customer reviews about their phone psychic readings.

Quality of Phone Readings

The basis of any site’s phone psychic readings is the quality of their mobile app. Aside from just being a connection, does the app allow you to browse, schedule appointments, leave messages to psychics, and get callbacks?

Affordability of Psychic Telephone Readings

We not only looked at which sites had the best new customer deals for phone psychic readings but also their everyday prices.

How did the various sites treat second-time visitors to the site compared to their first-timers?

Promotions and Free Phone Readings

Top sites give new customers limited free minutes, but what other promotions are available?

Many sites offer discounted minutes in packages as long as 30 or 40 minutes, which is more of a realistic reading than 10 minutes or less.

Also, some sites had ongoing promotions and rewards programs based on how many phone psychic readings you pay for. Plus, many of those programs also offered additional free perks.

How Do Phone Psychic Readings Work?

Phone psychic readings work by the site or its mobile app, acting as a connector between your phone and an online psychic’s phone.

The amount of time you speak is billed at the reader’s advertised rate while you remain anonymous, with the reader having no access to you or your personal information.

What Are the Advantages of Phone Psychic Readings?

For a long time, in-person psychic readings were it. Now that there’s an alternative, how do phone psychic readings compare?

These are some of the advantages of phone psychic readings..

Convenience

You can have phone psychic readings wherever you want, either on the go or from the comfort of your home. They’re also available 24/7, and you can connect with readers anywhere in the world.

Privacy

Phone psychic readings protect your privacy from the reader knowing anything about you other than what your voice sounds like. They can’t see your phone number, nor do they have any access to your personal info.

24-Hour Service

Phone psychic readings are an international phenomenon. As a result, sites employ readers from all over the world, so someone is always available to give you a reading 24/7.

Common Types of Psychic Readings Over the Phone

Many different types of psychic reading techniques have developed throughout history.

Here are some of the most common ones offered now when you engage in a psychic phone reading.

Tarot Card Readings

The Tarot is a deck of 78 picture cards often used by some of the best psychics to help answer questions about every type of human situation.

In the hands of the best phone psychics, the Tarot is a versatile oracle that can handle almost any question.

Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is a general term used to describe the act of predicting the individuals and events that will come into a person’s life.

Some tools and techniques used for fortune telling are crystal balls, tea leaves, tarot cards, angel and oracle cards, and cowrie shells.

Psychic Mediums

Psychic mediums are people that can communicate with dead or disembodied spirits.

Psychic mediums are usually consulted by people who wish to reconnect with a departed loved one to try and find healing and closure from their grief.

Love Readings

Love readings are when we ask the best online psychics to help us find new love or heal from the problems that arise in a romantic relationship.

Dream Analysis

Dream Analysis is the interpretation of the abstract stories and images we dream when we’re asleep.

Modern Psychology and psychics agree that the symbols and narratives we dream reveal much about our subconscious challenges and creative potential.

Best Phone Psychic Readings: FAQs

If it’s your first time getting phone psychic readings, you probably have a million questions in mind. We’ve answered some of the most commonly asked questions to ensure you start on the right foot.

Can You Get a Free Psychic Reading by Phone?

Yes, many online sites offer free minutes that allow you to have free psychic readings over the phone.

Are Psychic Phone Readings Accurate?

Yes, according to many customer reviews left on psychic sites, psychic readings over the phone can be very accurate.

How Long Do Telephone Psychic Readings Usually Last?

The average psychic phone reading lasts for approximately 10 minutes.

When or Why Should You Call a Psychic Hotline for Guidance?

It’s a good idea to call a phone psychic hotline for guidance when facing a problem you’re struggling with.

Sometimes, clicking that “call a psychic now” button can give you perspective and help you better understand what drives the situation.

What Types of Abilities Do Psychics Use?

During a psychic reading, a reader may use abilities such as clairvoyance (clear seeing), clairaudience (hearing voices), and clairsentience (feeling energy).

Are Phone Readings Better Than Online Chat Readings?

Phone readings are not necessarily better or worse than chat readings. It depends on what you prefer. During a phone psychic reading, you will listen and talk, while with a chat reading, you will type and read.

You should choose whichever one you prefer.

How Do I Know if My Phone Psychic Is Legitimate?

You can tell if your phone psychic is legitimate by finding out if the site screens and tests their psychics before hiring them.

Another way to know if your psychic is legitimate is by reading the customer reviews in the reader’s profile. These reviews are written by those who have already paid for the service, so their opinion of the reader’s talent is valuable.

How Much Do Psychic Hotlines Cost?

The average phone psychic reading can cost as low as $0.99 per minute or less and as much as $19.99 per minute or more.

You can reduce these costs by capitalizing on the free or discounted minutes most sites offer if you are a first-time customer.

Some sites also offer ongoing promotions and rewards programs that offer discounts for the more readings you have.

How Can I Prepare for My Over-The-Phone-Psychic Reading?

In the articles section of many of the best psychic reading services, there are short pieces on preparing for psychic readings over the phone.

Here are some suggestions that we think may help.

Formulate 1 or 2 questions you’d like to ask beforehand.

Briefly meditate or do breathing exercises to calm down and clear your thoughts.

Keep your expectations reasonable. Remember, you’re only asking for advice and guidance. Don’t expect the psychic to do your work for you and solve the problem.

Keep an open mind. If you knew the answer to your question, you wouldn’t have to ask.

Final Thoughts on Phone Psychics

If you’ve ever had a psychic reading, you know psychics are great at providing that “Aha!” moment when they just tweak your perspective a little bit, and the whole world changes.

Once you’ve experienced that, you’ll want to have that kind of guidance available to you 24/7.

Enter phone psychic readings.

Our top pick for the best phone psychic readings is Purple Garden.

Their customers say they give the most accurate readings online. They also have a bilingual Spanish/English platform, a $10 matching credit, and everyday prices starting at $0.99 per minute.

Nonetheless, all the sites we’ve reviewed offer accurate phone psychic readings. Therefore, whichever site you choose, you won’t go wrong.

But remember, while psychic readings have helped many people, it is crucial to understand that they are not always 100% accurate. Make sure to carefully consider what you have been told in a reading before acting upon it.

