You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Gayatri Devi's heirs win case: NCLT restores ownership of Jai Mahal Hotel in favour of grandchildren

Business Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 09:01:18 IST

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday restored the ownership of iconic Jai Mahal hotel in favour of the grandchildren of late Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Allowing the petition of Gayatrai Devi's grandchildren, a Delhi bench of NCLT set aside the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of the company held in March 1999 and March 2001 regarding appointments on board and dilution of their stake.

"All the resolutions which have been passed in the meeting of the board of director or in EGM or AGM are hereby set aside," said NCLT bench of R Vardharajan.

It restored the "position ante immediately upon the death of Maharaja Jai Singh (son of Late Gayatri Devi)".

The tribunal further said, the resolution passed in the board meeting regarding allotment of shares are set aside.

File image of Gayatri Devi. AFP.

File image of Gayatri Devi. AFP.

The tribunal said that the share register of the company should reflect the original position of at the time of the death of Maharaja Jai Singh.

Maharaja Devraj and Rajkumari Lalitya Kumar had filed the petition in the year 2006 against the company and its directors, challenging the wrongful dilution of their shareholding from 99 percent to 6 percent by allotment of shares to Maharaj Prithviraj, who is the step-uncle of the grandchildren, and to his son Vijit Singh.

NCLT has restored their original position of the shareholding as well as the board of directors and thereby making the grandchildren of Maharani Gayatri Devi as the owners of the Jai Mahal hotel in Jaipur.

The grandchildren had earlier won the battle for transmission of their father's shares in their names.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 09:01 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores