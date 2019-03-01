Gap to spin off Old Navy brand

(Reuters) - Gap Inc said on Thursday it plans to spin off its Old Navy apparel business into a publicly traded company.

The company's other apparel brands, including Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, will be part of a yet-to-be-named company.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

