Business Reuters Mar 01, 2019 04:05:07 IST

Gap to spin off Old Navy brand

(Reuters) - Gap Inc said on Thursday it plans to spin off its Old Navy apparel business into a publicly traded company.

The company's other apparel brands, including Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, will be part of a yet-to-be-named company.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 04:05:07 IST

