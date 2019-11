(Reuters) - Gap Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Art Peck will step down after a brief transition.

The apparel retailer also cut its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares down 12% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

