Fynd launches India's first immersive real money social gaming app 'Frolic'

Reliance-backed technology company Fynd has launched a competitive play-to-earn gaming app with live battle mode, immersive social community & 25+ games

Fynd has had a lot of success in creating innovative retail technology for brands across India, they have now used their expertise in technology and launched a fun, competitive and social gaming app rightfully named Frolic.

This play-to-earn gaming app comes with 25+ games across different categories including action, arcade, sports, adventure and puzzles. Frolic is more than just a gaming portal, it is also a social networking zone for people to share photos/videos, interact with each other, post memes, and be a part of the gaming community.

Players can pre-decide the reward, challenge friends and strangers to a live battle and earn actual money. Frolic allows players to play and win in Rupees, for now, their very own cryptocurrency “FRO” is to be released soon. All major payment options are available for use including UPI, PhonePe, Gpay, Paytm and net banking.

"Frolic is an immersive gaming experience with an opportunity to earn real money. Gaming has leveled up and it is more than just a way to kill time, it is a community, a way to earn an income, to relax, to experience the latest in technology, it is a door to another universe and of course, it is a lot of fun!" said Farooq Aadam, co-founder of Fynd.

New Frolic users have a lot to look forward to. Players who sign up within this week automatically become eligible for a sign up bonus of Rs 200 cash coins and a chance to win an iphone13. That’s not all, referring another person also gets you Rs 50. You can download the Frolic app on your android phone to get in on the action.

Frolic is a world of its own and has a lot of upcoming events planned for players. Competitions with grand prizes, addition of more games, iOS release, the launch of the “FRO” crypto, and a lot more.



Fair play is as important as fun play and hence Frolic has layers of security to ensure cheat protection and security of funds. Safety standards including OTP verifications are firmly in place to protect player winnings.

Frolic is giving everyone a level playground field to compete, win money and be a part of the gaming revolution.

Fynd is India's largest omnichannel platform and technology company, creating a thriving ecosystem for retail businesses to grow and expand market influence. Backed by Reliance, Fynd keeps technology at the core of its operations. Experienced and adept at understanding the needs and expectations of the end consumer, recognizing market trends, and creating bespoke solutions for both the end consumers and businesses.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost