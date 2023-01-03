In the union budget for 2023–2024, the Center is projected to double the funding allotted for the revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to approximately Rs 15,000 crore. The funding stands at Rs 7,565.59 crore for the current fiscal year. According to a Mint report, the government wants to modernise and streamline the power distribution industry, as stated by two individuals associated with the matter. The increased budgetary allocation will reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses and the difference between the average cost of supply per unit of power and the average revenue obtained per unit. This in turn, will improve the efficiency of the distribution sector.

AT&C losses of power discoms were 17 percent in FY22. By 2024–2025, the government wants to reduce it to 12–15 percent. AT&C losses decreased from 21 percent in FY21 to 17 percent in FY2021–2022, while the difference between the average cost of supply and average realizable revenue decreased from Rs 0.69 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in FY21 to Rs 0.22 in FY22. The Center intends to reduce it to zero by FY25 as part of RDSS.

The scheme provides result-linked funding to discoms and strengthens supply infrastructure in order to assist discoms in increasing operational efficiencies and financial sustainability after satisfying pre-qualifying requirements and meeting minimal benchmarks. From FY22 to 2025–26, the five-year plan will cost Rs 3.03 trillion, including Rs 97,631 crore in expected government budgetary support. The initiative is being implemented by state-run power sector lenders Power Finance Corp. Ltd and its division Rural Electrification Corp.

The renewed focus on bolstering the power distribution sector coincides with growing losses and dues on power bills from state government departments and agencies, as well as a potential rise in discoms’ debt to power generation companies (gencos). By installing 250 million smart meters through RDSS by FY25, the goal is to prevent dues in bill payments by consumers. Under the program, 173.43 million prepaid smart meters have been installed so far.

The Union power ministry stated in a year-end assessment published on 27 December that capital expenditure is planned for loss reduction work, system strengthening to handle the increased load, and modernization to create smart distribution systems under the RDSS. Loss reduction projects totalling Rs 1.05 trillion have already been approved for 23 states and union territories, and Rs 2,663.97 crore has been made available as budgetary support from the government for RDSS.

