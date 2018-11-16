Fuel rates continue to decline further due to fall in crude prices; petrol cheaper than diesel in some parts of country

Fuel prices once again witnessed a decline on Friday in New Delhi and Mumbai owing to a reduction in the rates of crude oil.

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 77.10 per litre after a decrease of 18 paise, and diesel at Rs 71.93 per litre after a decrease of 16 paise.

Meanwhile, petrol is retailing 18 paise lower at Rs 82.62 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.36 after a decrease of 17 paise in Mumbai.

The rates of petrol and diesel across India are witnessing a continuous decline due to a fall in the prices of crude oil. Petrol costs Rs 80.26 in Chennai, Rs 77.90 in Bengaluru and Rs 79.21 in Kolkata. Diesel is priced at Rs 76.19 in Chennai, Rs 72.48 in Bengaluru and Rs 73.95 in Kolkata.

Petrol prices had touched an all-time high of Rs 84 a litre in Delhi on 4 October but has since declined to Rs 77.28 per litre on Thursday. Diesel, which had touched a record high of Rs 75.69 on 16 October, is now priced at Rs 72.09 per litre in Delhi.

According to Mint, Friday is the 30th consecutive day when fuel prices have not been increased in the country.

Another Mint report said that diesel has become costlier than petrol in Goa, Gujarat, Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

The United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and gave its nod to eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. The list of countries includes India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan.

Petrol prices in Rs per litre Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai 04-10-2018 84.00 85.80 91.34 87.33 (Peak rate) 17-10-2018 82.83 84.65 88.29 86.10 16-11-2018 77.10 79.04 82.62 80.07 Fall from peak rate -6.90 -6.76 -8.72 -7.26 Drop in 30 days -5.73 -5.61 -5.67 -6.03 Diesel prices in Rs per litre Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai 16-10-2018 75.69 77.54 80.10 80.04 (Peak rate) (04/10/2018) 17-10-2018 75.69 77.54 79.35 80.04 16-11-2018 71.93 73.79 75.36 76.02 Fall from peak rate -3.76 -3.75 -4.74 -4.02 Drop in 30 days -3.76 -3.75 -3.99 -4.02

India's fuel demand rose by 4 percent in October as a drop in prices propelled a rise in petrol and diesel consumption.

Fuel consumption in October totalled 17.99 million tonnes (MT) as compared to 17.3 MT in the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed.

When fuel prices started to rise on the back of a spurt in international oil rates and depreciation in rupee value against the US dollar in August, demand marginally dipped by 0.3 percent to 16.5 MT. In the following month, when petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trend, consumption rose by just 1 percent to 16.51 MT.

However, rates have been on the decline in October as the government cut excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil firms to subsidise fuel by another Re 1 a litre, which many states matched with equivalent cuts in sales tax (VAT).

With inputs from ANI

(Data contribution - Kishor Kadam)