Fuel prices soar across country: Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 83.40 per litre, in Mumbai Rs 90.75; diesel prices up

Fuel prices continue to soar across the country today. Petrol is being retailed in Mumbai at Rs 90.75 per litre -- increased by 18 paise, while that of diesel was up 22 paise to Rs 79.23 per litre. The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 90-mark in more than 20 of Maharashtra's 36 districts.

In other metro cities, the fuel prices shot up. In Delhi, prices of petrol and diesel increased by 18 paise and 21 paise, respectively. Petrol now costs Rs 83.40 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 74.63 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Chennai, petrol prices were up 19 paise and diesel 22 paise with petrol sold at Rs 86.70 per litre and diesel Rs 78.91 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata petrol prices were up 18 paise at Rs 85.21 a litre and diesel 21 paise to Rs 76.27 per litre.

Earlier this week, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of petroleum and natural gas, said reducing taxes on fuel will not have any lasting impact due to the continuing volatility in crude prices.

Blaming global factors for the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products in the country, Pradhan said reducing taxes on oil products by the Centre and the states will not have any lasting impact due to the volatility in crude prices.

“The basic problem is that crude prices are volatile.

The effect of any measures, including reduction in VAT by the states and the Excise duty by the Centre will not last long due to the volatility in crude prices. And as long as there is no stability in crude prices, this kind of assessment will not be appropriate,” he said.

The minister, however, said higher prices is a matter of concern and government is finding ways to offer some relief to the public.

“Currencies across the world are falling due to the strengthening of the US dollar. The main reason for the rise in petroleum products has been the rupee depreciation and a cut in crude production by the producing countries,” he said.

Petrol prices have crossed Rs 90 a litre in many states while diesel is selling at over Rs 80 a litre, due to high VAT rates that states charge on these items. While Maharashtra has the highest VAT on oil products in the country to the tune of over 39 percent, making almost 53 percent of the price that a motorist pays is taxes, Goa, Delhi and Chandigarh have the lowest VAT rates.

Ahead of the US sanctions, kicking in from 4 November on Iran, crude prices have been on an upward spiral. Since the beginning of this January, crude has rallied over 30 percent, when the rupee has lost almost 15 percent.

The country meets 82 percent of its oil demand through imports.

--With PTI inputs