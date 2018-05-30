Fuel prices relief after 16 days: Petrol rates down by 60 paise, diesel 56 paise per litre in Delhi

New Delhi: After 16 days of relentless price hikes, petrol price was today cut by about 60 paise a litre and diesel by 56 paise on the back of softening international oil rates and strengthening Indian rupee.

Petrol price in Delhi was cut by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre. Rates had yesterday touched an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre, according to a price revision notification of state-owned oil firms.

Diesel rates were cut by 56 paise in Delhi to Rs 68.75 per litre. Prices are now off their peak of Rs 69.31 a litre.

The reduction comes after 16 consecutive price increases since 14 May when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates.

In all, petrol price was increased by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38 in that fortnight.

Prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.

In Mumbai, petrol price was cut by 59 paise to Rs 85.65 a litre. Diesel rates were reduced by a similar proportion to Rs 73.20.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are linked to Singapore gasoline prices and Arab Gulf diesel prices, which mostly track movements in crude oil prices.

Oil prices fell to about $75 a barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they were ready to ease supply curbs that have pushed crude prices to their highest since 2014.

The country's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - control most of India’s fuel retail market and tend to move their fuel prices in tandem.