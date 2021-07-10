Fuel prices hiked again today; petrol rate in Mumbai nears Rs 107 per litre

The price of petrol has increased by 34 to 43 paise while diesel went up by 28 to 36 paise on Saturday, according to a price-notification by state-owned fuel retailers

Petrol and diesel rates witnessed an increase again on Saturday, 10 July across the nation after a day of pause. Currently, fuel rates are at an all-time high in the country, especially in the four metro cities Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

The price of petrol has increased by 34 to 43 paise while diesel went up by 28 to 36 paise on Saturday, reports MoneyControl, quoting a price-notification by state-owned fuel retailers. This price hike has taken the fuel rates to another historic high.

According to a report by News18, Mumbai is now retailing petrol at Rs 106.93 per litre while diesel price stands at Rs 97.46 for the same quantity. In the National Capital, the current petrol rate is Rs 100.91 per litre and diesel can be bought at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Chennai, the petrol rate is Rs 101.67 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.39 for the same quantity. Coming to Kolkata, it has also witnessed a rise in petrol prices, which now stands at Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel is Rs 93.01 per litre.

So far, the petrol charges have crossed the Rs 100 mark per litre in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon. Not to forget, Bhopal and Jaipur have made it to the list of the highest fuel rates across the country. With the recent rise in price, petrol per litre is being sold at Rs 109.24 in Bhopal and diesel at a rate of Rs 98.67 for the same quantity. While in Jaipur, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.74 per litre and diesel price stands at Rs 99.02 for one litre.

The state-run oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are the ones who set the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices. Fuel price differs from state to state depending on value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Also, any changes in fuel rates are taken into consideration with effect from 6 am every day.