Fuel prices drop across metros: After excise duty cut, petrol retails at Rs 86.97 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 81.50 in Delhi

After the Centre's announcement yesterday to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, fuel rates have fallen across the country. On Friday, petrol prices fell Rs 4.37 per litre to Rs 86.97 in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Delhi, petrol prices fell by Rs 2.50 per litre to Rs 81.50, in Chennai by Rs 2.62 at Rs 84.71 and Kolkata prices fell by Rs.245 at Rs 85.80 per litre.

Diesel prices too showed a drop. In Mumbai, diesel was down Rs 2.65 a litre to Rs 77.45; in Delhi it was down Rs 1.80 at Rs 74.75; in Chennai Rs 2.67 down at Rs 77.12 and in Kolkata, prices of diesel dropped Rs 2.50 to Rs 77.30 per litre.

The government on Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1. The price cut were effective from Thursday midnight.

Announcing the decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked the state governments to match the move with a similar reduction in sales tax or VAT.

The BJP-government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.

It had resisted the call for a reduction in excise duty since May when retail rates first shot up and then again from mid-August when fuel prices started moving up.

Since mid-August, the petrol price has risen by Rs 6.86 a litre and diesel by Rs 6.73 — the most in any six-week duration after the daily price revision was introduced in mid-June last year.

The move to ask state-owned oil firms, who were given pricing freedom, to absorb Re 1 per litre was seen as a return of government control over pricing, leading to stocks of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) tanking.

Jaitley, however, said asking oil companies to bear a part some burden is not going back on deregulation.

For state-owned fuel retailers absorbing Re 1 per litre price would mean about Rs 10,700 crore dent in their revenue on an annualised basis. Of this, IOC's share would be roughly half and the rest split equally between HPCL and BPCL.

--With inputs from agencies