Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel rates left unchanged today after 10 revisions, but there’s little to cheer

Mumbai: After recording an increase for 10 consecutive days, fuel prices across the four metros were steady on Wednesday.

Both petrol and diesel prices have been touching new all-time high levels for around a week, in line with the recent rise in crude oil prices.

In the national capital, petrol was selling at an unchanged price of Rs 79.31 per litre on Wednesday.

Similarly, its price in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai was Rs 82.22, Rs 86.72 and Rs 82.41 per litre respectively, same as on Tuesday, according to the data available on Indian Oil Corporation's website.

The prices of diesel too remained unchanged on Wednesday across the four major cities. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel was selling at Rs 71.34, Rs 74.19, Rs 75.74 and Rs 75.39 per litre respectively.

Along with the rise in crude oil prices, a falling rupee and high excise duties also aided the surge in fuel prices. Of late, the rupee has slumped to fresh lows. Earlier in the day, it had touched a low of 71.79 per dollar.