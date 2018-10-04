Fuel price hike: Narendra Modi holds meeting with Cabinet ministers, Amit Shah to ease plight of farmers

Careening fuel prices to the north at a time when farmers are busy with the cultivation of Rabi crops has left Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerned leading him to hold consultations with BJP president Amit Shah and economic ministers, PMO sources told Firstpost.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are also in consultation with the PMO, sources said.

The prime minister is exploring possibilities to mitigate distress in farmers due to the oil price rise. Hectic parleys have been on since morning on price rise and its impact on farmers.

Meanwhile, fuel prices continued to be aflame on Thursday. Petrol touched Rs 84 per litre in Delhi while diesel prices shot up 20 paise to Rs 75.45 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices were up 14 paise at Rs 91.34 per litre while diesel crossed the Rs 80-mark for the first time, recording a 21 paise rise from the previous hike. Petrol is already being sold at over Rs 92 per litre in several districts of Maharashtra as well as Bihar.