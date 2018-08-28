Fuel price hike: Diesel soars to record level at Rs 69.61, petrol at Rs 78.05 on surge in crude oil costs

Mumbai: Fuel prices have been increased by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the third consecutive day today. After hitting record highs yesterday, diesel prices soared to record levels across the country today. The revised rates are applicable from 6 AM from today (28 August)

According to the daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms, diesel is priced at Rs 69.61 per litre in Delhi, Rs 73.90 in Mumbai, Rs 72.46 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 73.54 per litre in Chennai.

Petrol is priced at Rs 78.05 per litre in Delhi, Rs 85.47 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 80.98 in Kolkata and Rs 81.09 per litre in Chennai.

The surge in fuel prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on transportation fuel in the country, and rupee fluctuations made imports costlier, news reports said.

On Monday, diesel prices touched record high levels across metro cities on Monday, barring Mumbai, and prices of petrol too inched nearer their all-time peak across major cities.

In the national capital, diesel was priced at Rs 69.46 per litre, against the previous high of Rs 69.32 recorded on Sunday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation, IANS said..

In Kolkata and Chennai, the key transportation fuel was priced at Rs 72.31 and Rs 73.38 per litre respectively, up from 72.16 and Rs 73.23 on Sunday, which were themselves record highs.

Cost of diesel in Mumbai, was at Rs 73.74 on Monday, just five paise short of its all-time of Rs 73.79 per litre, recorded on May 29. On Sunday, it was priced at 73.59 in the financial capital of the country.

In line with increase in diesel prices, petrol prices too are on the rise and are nearing their all-time high levels. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was priced Rs 77.91, Rs 80.84, Rs 85.31 and Rs 80.94 per litre, respectively, on Monday, against the previous levels of Rs 85.20, Rs 80.80, Rs 86.24 and Rs 81.43 per litre.

The all-time high petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are Rs 78.43, Rs 81.06, Rs 86.24 and Rs 81.43 per litre, touched in May 29.