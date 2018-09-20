Fuel price hike continues: Petrol retails at Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai; highest in Maharashtra's Parbhani dist at Rs 91.35

Mumbai: Fuel prices continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels today. Petrol was being retailed at the capital at Rs 82.22 litre while diesel was sold at Rs 73.87 per litre.

The surge in fuel prices has affected people in Mumbai the most, with petrol retailing inching to the 90-mark at Rs 89.60 per litre mark -- a record high, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Petrol prices are the highest in Parbhani district in Maharashtra where it was being retailed at Rs 91.35 while diesel was sold at Rs 78.91 per litre.

Maharashtra has the highest fuel cost among all the states as it charges the highest VAT on the petrol and diesel at a little over 39 percent, including the Rs 9 surcharge on petrol and Re 1 on diesel.

While the state charges 25 percent value-added tax on petrol in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, it charges 26 percent in the rest of the state. For diesel, VAT is 21 percent in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, and 22 percent rest of the state, with a surcharge of Re 1 a litre across the state.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol went up in other metros. Petrol prices went up in Delhi and Kolkata by 6 paise and in Chennai by 7 paise. In Kolkata petrol was priced at 84.07 and in Chennai at Rs 85.48 per litre.

Diesel prices were unchanged across the country today.

Since January 2018, the price of petrol in Delhi has witnessed a hike of 15.4 percent from Rs 69.97 on 1 January to Rs 82.22 per litre today (20 September 2018). The rise in diesel prices have been sharper by 22 percent for the same period from Rs 59.70 to Rs 73.87 per litre.

The continuous hike in the fuel price is being witnessed from the past few days, causing much trouble for the common people.

The Union government has also been facing flak in the past few weeks for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices.

The Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic fuel prices.