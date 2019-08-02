FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices: WSJ

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook Inc to check if the social media company's acquisitions were aimed at snapping up potential rivals before they could become a threat, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's acquisition practices are the main focus of the probe, as FTC is looking into Facebook buying technology-based startup's to keep them from challenging it, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftc-antitrust-probe-of-facebook-scrutinizes-its-acquisitions-11564683965?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 on Thursday said.

Facebook has been in the cross hairs of FTC for sometime now.

Last month, the company settled an FTC probe into allegations of inappropriately sharing data of 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and will pay a record-breaking $5 billion in fine.

Also, Reuters and other news agencies reported in June that the FTC was gearing up to investigate complaints about the massive market power of Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Both FTC and Facebook declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

