From teaching math through games in India, Dinasim Learning expands to Asian countries; expects Rs 50-lakh revenue this fiscal

Why should fun and studies be distinct from each other? What if it is integrated and made into a fun learning experience was the idea behind the launch of Divesh Bathija’s Dinasim Learning in 2012. The focus here is on offline games to simplify math but it requires the involvement of teachers as well.

The method, called as SLA (Subconscious Learning Approach), allows teachers to engage with children using games and subconsciously introduce/reinforce math concepts. For instance, principles of algebra are taught by playing cricket with students.

Bathija said, "While most of us are aware that we have something called a subconscious mind within us, we have used this subconscious mind to correlate concepts among students by playing games and activities. A subconscious mind will act upon any request or instruction you give it. Any thought that is repeated over and over again will take an imprint within the subconscious mind.

Dinasim Learning's main workshops include GaMath, Power Math, Math Week, Math Clinic, Entrepreneurship among others. It conducts a set of tailor-made workshops and interactive sessions.



How it works

The math department of a school and Dinasim work closely. The issues that students often face in the subject is identified. After this, three indoor games are developed which the teacher can use to teach the concepts with ease to students. No textbooks are used during teaching in this concept. Besides, it also develops do-it-yourself kits for schools so that teachers can be spurred to develop innovative and interesting ways so that students are enthusiastic about learning math.

So far, these game concepts with math has been used by over 80 different schools and 45000 students, said Bathija. The company, a profitable venture and has an estimated revenue of Rs 50 lakh for 2019-20 across 25 cities in India, UAE, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

“We are promoting two programmes in Sri Lanka: GaMath - Gamify Math (training for teachers) and Fortune Hunter: There are workshops based on entrepreneurship for students using games," he added.