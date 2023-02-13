Even as US-China tensions are at their peak following the appearance of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States, top executives from multinational companies are slowly coming back to the Asian country as it eases its coronavirus restrictions. As per a Wall Street Journal report, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Mercedes Benz chairman Ola Källenius and Pfizer Inc.CEO Albert Bourla are expected to visit the country this month. Volkswagen AG’s chief executive Olive Blume had already visited China from late January to early February. The visits underscore how economic opportunities provided by China’s reopening remain vital for Western companies despite aggravating tensions between the Asian giant and the United States.

For many executives, it will be their first visit to the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Tim Cook, who is reportedly planning a visit to the China Development Forum in March, has served as the co-chairman of the event in the past. His expected visit follows Apple’s move to shift some of its production lines outside the country after violent protests in November regarding COVID restrictions and wages.

For some companies, meetings with managers and site visits to local operations are a priority. Others are planning to meet local business partners and government officials. Dozens of business leaders are expected to attend business conferences in China in the next few months like the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, China Development Forum and the Boao Forum for Asia.

For China, the visits provide hope about investment from multinationals. The country’s economy has been struggling and only grew 3 percent in 2022, one of its slowest rates in decades.

While western companies are seeking clarity on the direction US-China relations will take, it hasn’t stopped economic ties between the counties. In 2022, US imports of goods from China were valued at $536.8 billion, up 6.3 percent from the previous year. US exports to China also increased 1.6 percent to $153.8 billion.

Take Volkswagen for example. China has been the automobile manufacturer’s single biggest market for years. However, competition from local automotive companies has seen Volkswagen’s share dip by nearly one-fifth over the past three years. Blume, who took over the firm’s top post five months ago, last visited China in November as a part of the business executives who travelled with Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the country

His visit this year “is a very strong signal to our partners in the region. It makes clear how important the Chinese market is for us,” stated Ralf Brandstätter, who heads Volkswagen in China, in a message to his employees Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Business leaders say that the volume of business trips to China is still well below pre-pandemic levels and will take time to rise again as airlines slowly add flights to their roster.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.