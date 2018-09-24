French fries expected to be an inch shorter this season following potato shortage in European countries

Washington: If it's french fries, the longer the better. And if you are someone who goes by that motto, brace yourself because french fries might be an inch shorter this season.

Following an extremely hot and dry summer that caused potato shortage in countries including Belgium, France, and the UK, farmers have reported smaller size potato yields. Because of which, french fries are expected to become shorter by an inch, Fox News reported.

This would particularly affect Belgium since 'frites' (Belgian version of french fries) is the country's signature dish. The European country has about 5,000 friteries selling fries which are usually served with a large variety of Belgian sauces or mayonnaise, eaten either on their own or with other snacks.

While Belgium will be taking the hardest hit, France and Britain are also expected to suffer shorter fries.