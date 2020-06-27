French drugmaker Sanofi to cut up to 1,680 jobs in Europe
By Matthias Blamont PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi, which employs more than 100,000 people worldwide, confirmed on Friday it will axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe to cut costs and lift profits.
By Matthias Blamont
PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi, which employs more than 100,000 people worldwide, confirmed on Friday it will axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe to cut costs and lift profits.
The lay-offs are part of a broader strategy outlined in December by Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson, which includes a cost savings target of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) by 2022.
A Sanofi spokeswoman said the cuts, mainly affecting blue-collar workers, would be carried out over three years.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Sanofi was considering hundreds of job cuts and would hold talks with staff representatives on Friday and on June 29.
A source said some 1,000 jobs would go in France, where it has about 25,000 staff.
None of Sanofi's plants will close, a source familiar with its thinking said, but activity at some research centres will cease after it decided last year to end diabetes and cardiovascular research, two areas where it has lost ground.
An internal document seen by Reuters said Sanofi will focus on greater efficiency through digitalisation and IT outsourcing.
A French Finance Ministry source told Reuters that the government will ensure that there are no sites closed and there are no forced lay-offs.
Sanofi has been bulking up in areas where it believes it can secure leading positions, including cancer drugs and last year said it would buy U.S. biotechnology firm Synthorx for about $2.5 billion.
Vaccines are also a priority for Sanofi which is working on two candidates to prevent COVID-19, one with GlaxoSmithKline and another with U.S. Translate Bio.
Sanofi said last week it would invest 610 million euros at two French sites to turn them into a hub dedicated to research, development and production of vaccines. Some 200 new jobs are expected to be created at one of the locations.
"Today's news is hard to digest," Thierry Bodin, an official with the CGT union said.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Josephine Mason and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Georgia's election mess offers a stark warning for November
By John Whitesides and Jason Lange WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Georgia's tumultuous primary elections on Tuesday offer a grim preview of what could happen in November if states move to voting by mail and polling places are sharply reduced due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. A huge increase in absentee ballots overwhelmed officials and many voters did not receive requested ballots
Facebook fires employee who protested inaction on Trump posts
By Katie Paul SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc fired an employee who had criticized Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take action against inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump this month, citing his tweet challenging a colleague's silence on the issue. Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer in Seattle, wrote on Twitter that he was dismissed for publicly scolding a colleague who had refused to include a statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on developer documents he was publishing
Facebook employee who protested inaction on Trump posts says he was fired
By Katie Paul SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A Facebook Inc employee who criticized Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take action against inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump this month said on Friday that the social media company had fired him.