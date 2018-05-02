French BPO firm Teleperformance, US IT major Convergys among others likely to bid for Intelenet

French BPO firm Teleperformance, US IT major Convergys, Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia, Luxembourg-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Boston-based investment firm Bain Capital are reportedly in the race to acquire Indian BPO firm Intelenet for over $1 billion.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the above mentioned five firms have been shortlisted as potential suitors for the Indian firm after the non-binding bids were made in April. The five multinational firms are currently conducting due diligence for Intelenet.

Intelenet, which is backed by the American private equity firm Blackstone Group, currently employs 55,000 people in the Americas, the UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the Philippines.

CVC Capital Partners and Teleperformance are believed to be strong contenders to acquire the Indian BPO firm, the newspaper said.

In March, the Business Standard reported that Blackstone had started the process to sell its stake in Intelenet. Carlyle and Bain Capital had reportedly shown interest to acquire the Indian BPO firm. “The process has started and thine top 4-5 global funds are certainly there engaged in the discussion,” senior industry sources were quoted as saying by the newspaper in March.

Intelenet was founded in 2001 by HDFC and Tata Consulting Services as an equal joint venture. In 2007, Blackstone had bought 80 percent stake in Intelenet for $260 million. In 2011, when the company was sold to the international service company Serco, Blackstone owned a 66 percent stake.

In 2015, Blackstone had bought back Intelenet from Serco for $383 million (Rs 2,558 crore).